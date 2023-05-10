Summer is here! Of course, you didn’t need me to tell you that, did you. I wish I had something exciting to talk about, but I’m one dull person right now. Well, I do have to address this.
Hi Gin,
You should get a wetsuit. That way you can use the money pit all year long. Ha.
Susan
Susan,
Now you come up with that good suggestion. I needed to know that months ago. That solves turning the heater on. Or not, now that I think about it. What would cost more, the wetsuit or the heater? The bottom line is, I’m not going to do either, but it is another alternative to the cold water situation.
Keep thinking Susan.
n n n
So I’ll get right down to getting you some recipes in case you are thinking about firing up the stove. Of course, this is good grilling-outside weather for the man of the house. And as we all know, that’s the easy part. We know who is in the kitchen preparing the sides, don’t we?
This is from our good friend, Linda, who rescues Great Pyrenees. She has adopted another one, and they will get to pick him up the day after you read this.
I am so happy for them and especially for their Bentley. He will have a great home and lots of room to run around with his other siblings.
Hi Gin,
I felt compelled to send you a recipe … easiest, best biscuits you ever tasted.
Swim Biscuits
Ingredients
2 cups self-rising flour
2 cups buttermilk
1 teaspoon sugar
one stick of butter
Directions
Melt butter in your baking pan. In one bowl, stir together other ingredients. Just to combine, don’t overmix.
Spread dough over butter. Use a knife to score dough into squares.
Bake at 370 degrees in a preheated oven for about 26 minutes. Best biscuits you have ever eaten.
I made sausage gravy to go over them. Then when people ate their fill, they ate the rest of them with orange marmalade.
OK, truth is I don’t eat biscuits, but I was told they were the best. This recipe was sent to me by Becky…the best cook in Washington. (The good Washington State. That said by me, Gin). I have made them three times in the last two weeks. And yes, I know Becky is the best cook ever, right along with you.
Yep, that’s our Linda. She cooks for the immediate world. You gotta know she is really sweet, kind and lovely. These days if I don’t like it, I don’t cook it.
Oh, I just remembered, I don’t cook at all. When I met Peter online he said in his profile. “Wanted, an older woman who doesn’t like to cook.” I wrote back and said, “Here I am.” I think now that he has had time to think about it, it would be one of those, “Be careful what you wish for, cause you just might get it,” kinda things.
Now, some more from Linda. …
Enjoy your Bentley. I pick up my new Bailey on Thursday. … We are so excited to finally get him.
Linda
Linda,
I am so happy for y’all. And I’m happy for all y’all (plural for y’all), meaning all his brothers and sisters. I’m not familiar with the breed, but from what I know from Linda is they are gentle giants. She put out a calendar last year, and it had lots of pictures of Great Pyrenees and they look like they are very sweet. One picture showed a puppy curled up asleep in a food dish. Now, how cute is that?
The biscuits sounds heavenly. I used to make them the hard way. This recipe sounds like even a new bride could have success with making them this way.
Thank you so much, Linda. And, I’m looking forward for the picture of your Bentley when you get him home.
And since we are into easy recipes. Here is another one from Marlyn. The book is open to this recipe, so I think it was meant to be.
Light And Easy Kahlua Cheesecake
Ingredients
10 chocolate wafers, finely crushed
1 1/2 cups light cream cheese
1 cup sugar
1 cup small curd cottage cheese
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons cocoa
1/4 cup flour
1/4 cup Kahlua liqueur
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 egg
2 tablespoons chocolate chips
Directions
Sprinkle crushed chocolate wafer crumbs in bottom of 7-inch springform pan; set aside. Position knife blade in food processor, add cream cheese and next seven ingredients, processing until smooth. Add egg and process just until blended. Slowly pour mixture over crumbs in pan. Bake in preheated 300-degree oven for 65 to 70 minutes or until cheesecake is set. Let cool in pan or a wire rack.
Cover and chill 8 hours. Remove sides of pan and serve.
Yield: 12 servings.
n n n
Here is one more of Marlyn’s delicious recipes. I can vouch for this one. It is one no one can turn down, no matter how full you are.
Key Lime Pie
Ingredients
1 (9-inch) baked pastry shell, cooled
4 eggs, separated
1 (14-ounce) can condensed milk
1/2 cup key lime juice
few drops green food coloring
1/2 teaspoon cream of tartar
1/3 cup sugar
Directions
In medium bowl, beat egg yolks. Stir in condensed milk, key lime and food coloring. In small bowl, stiffly beat 1 egg white; fold into condensed milk mixture. Put in bake pie shell. For meringue beat remaining 3 egg whites with cream of tartar until foamy. Gradually beat in sugar, beating until stiff but not dry. Spread meringue on top of pie, sealing carefully to edge of shell.
Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 15 minutes or until meringue is golden brown. Refrigerate.
Yield: 8 servings. Or in my house, 2 servings
That’s all folks. Be safe, be well and remember to Laugh Out Loud.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.