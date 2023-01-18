I am so glad to see some cool weather so I can wear some of the sweaters I have in my closet. I like winter clothes so much better than summer clothes. The reason for that is they cover up so much more of me. And all of you younger folks will understand that when you get to be a little past middle aged like me.
I have a birthday coming up this month, and I’ll be 50. Of course, that is the age in my head. So those of you who know me thought for a minute, “If she’s 50, I’m a monkey’s uncle.” I’ve tired of trying that “It is what it is,” but it’s kinda hard to really believe it.
I gotta tell you how scary Bentley is.
I was in my usual position on the sofa (sorta propped up) and playing with him. I pushed his head down under my chin and said, “I love my mama.” We did this for about five minutes, and he got it.
Then, as if that wasn’t smart enough, he started his snittin’ that I taught him a few weeks ago. So I was happy to oblige. That means, “Get me a treat —NOW.” He’s smarter than Peter and me put together.
Now if I could only teach him to find my phone. Peter has certainly failed that one.
Thanks to my computer acting up today, you are getting some more of Marlyn Monette’s recipes. Every time I try to change to something different, it takes forever. Got a new download that I didn’t want.
So they are coming from her cookbook. I always have to type in any recipe, but I don’t have to go from one document to another to do it. And in addiotion to all that, she is a genius when it comes to her recipes, besides being one of the sweetest people around.
She lives in Shreveport, Lousiana. Yep, cayenne pepper comes into play a lot. Which I personally love.
We are starting off with one of my all-time favorites. I could eat this stuff every day. Then I could just roll around the house.
Old Time Chocolate Fudge
“As a child, I loved to watch mom make chocolate fudge. It was comforting to watch her stir, and test for the ‘hard boil stage.’ She knew the precise moment to add the butter, marshmallow cream and pecans. She would beat the fudge in a sink one-half full of water before pouring it into my grandmother’s old platter. The best part arrived when it was time for my brother Scotty and I to ‘lick the pot.’ This is one of the well-loved recipes from my childhood that conjures up the happy innocent moments when all was right with the world.”
Amen Marlyn.
Ingredients
4 cups sugar
4 tablespoons cocoa (approx.)
1 large can evaporated milk
1/2 cup water
12 stick butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
2-3 tablespoons marshmallow cream
1 cup coarsely chopped pecans
Directions
Mix sugar and cocoa (add more cocoa if you want a darker fudge) in a large heavy saucepan. Add evaporated milk to dampen sugar and stir in water to make it juicier. Cook to the soft ball stage. Add butter, vanilla and marshmallow cream. Place pot in a sink that is halfway full of cool water. Beat fudge until thickened; add pecans and blend quickly. Place in a buttered pan. Cool and cut. Note: The milk and water amounts are guessed at….mom just “poured.”
Marlyn, your mom cooked like mine did, (and me too when I was into that sorta thing,) no measuring. I always called it, I cooked in just abouts.
Louisiana Pralines
“It doesn’t matter how you pronounce it PRAH-.leen or PRAY-leen …these gems are to die for delicious. When I think of pralines. I think of New Orleans …the home of pralines.”
Ingredients
2 cups sugar
1 can condensed milk
1 small can evaporated milk
1/4 stick butter
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups pecan halves
Directions
Bring sugar, condensed milk, evaporated milk and butter to a boil. Add vanilla and cook until juice darkens to a caramel color. Fold in pecans and cook until mixture thickens. Remove from heat and beat with a heavy whisk until creamy and thick. Drop on waxed paper and cool. Store in an airtight container.
There again, I could eat those things every day. I have tried over and over to make them, but never could get it right, so I just gave up. Just like cooking, I can’t seem to get it right when I do try to cook now. So I just quit.
That’s it for today. I gotta go rest by back and my head from all this hurry and wait because of the update, I’m thinkin’.
And besides, I have to rest my head. I left a cabinet door open, and in a hurry as always I ran into it hard. I had a knot that came up on the side of my head about the size of one of those stone pillars at Stonehenge.
Peter said, “If I had known you wanted a knot on your head all you had to do was tell me.”
Sweet.
