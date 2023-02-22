I don’t know what has possessed me to say this, but here goes: I’ve gone a week or almost a week without anything breaking down. Or if it has, I haven’t discovered it yet. I’m going to leave good enough alone, and if something is broke, it won’t take me long to find it, I’m thinkin’.
I did have something happen that was exciting to me yesterday (to you, last Thursday). I had a battle with the garbage can. I was bringing it in from the road and thought I would take a shortcut through the grass instead of staying on the long road. Well, when I tried to pull it up onto the driveway, something went wrong and it started a fight with me. Half of it was on the ground the other half on the driveway. I’m on the driveway trying to pull it up on the concrete.
I should have just turned it loose, but who lets a garbage can get the best of them? I lost my balance and bounced off the brick, cut my leg and bruised my hip. But after my temper got the best of me, I took it out on the garbage can and it landed on the driveway and fell right into place.
Moral: Sometimes it doesn’t pay to take a short cut.
Seems this slamming things is working for me so far. That and WD-40. Hope I never have to use the duct tape. But I will if I have to.
n n n
To make a dinner for the family these days needing only five ingredients is a good thing. This is from Pillsbury. Sounds good to me. Enjoy.
5-Ingredient Beef Enchilada Casserole
Ingredients
1 package (11-ounce) Old El Paso Flour Tortillas for Burritos (8 count)
1 pound lean (at least 80 percent) ground beef
1 can (10-ounce) Old El Paso Mild Red Enchilada Sauce
1 jar (16-ounce) black bean and corn salsa
2 cups shredded Mexican four-cheese blend (8-ounce).
Directions
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 13-by-9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray.
Fold tortillas in half and place folded-side-down in dish; set aside.
In 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook ground beef over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until no longer pink; drain. Transfer to large bowl. Add 1/4 cup enchilada sauce, black bean and corn salsa and 1 cup of the shredded cheese; stir to combine.
Divide beef mixture evenly among tortillas; wrap tortillas around filling and place seam side down.
Top with remaining enchilada sauce and remaining 1 cup cheese. Spray sheet of foil large enough to cover baking dish with cooking spray. Cover baking dish with foil, sprayed side down.
Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until hot and bubbly.
To freeze: Spray two (8-inch square) disposable foil cake pans with cooking spray. Fold tortillas in half and place four folded-side-down in each pan; set aside. Prepare filling and fill tortillas according to recipe; wrap tortillas around filling and place seam side down. Top each pan with half of the remaining enchilada sauce and 1/2 cup cheese.
After covering pans with sprayed foil, place in gallon-size resealable freezer plastic bags or wrap in double layer of plastic wrap. Label and freeze.
To Bake after freezing: Thaw overnight in refrigerator. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Remove from plastic, and place foil-covered pan(s) on cookie sheet. Bake 35 to 40 minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted in center reads 165 degrees. If baking from frozen, bake one hour, then remove foil and bake 10 to 15 minutes longer, or until instant-read thermometer inserted in center reads 165 degress.
Tips: Bean salsa, corn salsa or a mix of both makes this easy enchilada casserole special, but any salsa will do in a pinch.
Shredded lettuce, guacamole, salsa and sour cream all make great garnishes for this easy-baked dinner.
Want to go meatless? Substitute 1 pound meatless veggie crumbles for the ground beef.
Comments: This recipe is good but I would make a few changes next time. I would definitely use two cans of enchilada sauce to cover the enchiladas. The ends not covered were very hard and dry. I would also use a different brand of canned chili. (The ingredient list did not mention using canned chili). I also added onions when browning the ground beef. I also added chili powder. I realize this says five ingredients … it just needs a bit more.
I absolutely LOVE this quick and simple enchilada recipe. Working all day and then having to come home and cook and be a bit much, but this recipe keeps dinner easy and delicious.
n n n
Here is something I think everyone will just love.
Upside-Down Cinnamon-Apple Coffee Cake
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups chopped peeled apples
1 can (12.4-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Cinnamon rolls with Original Icing (8-count)
1/2 cup pecan halves or pieces
2 tablespoons margarine or butter, melted
1/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons corn syrup
Directions
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 9-inch glass pie pan with nonstick cooking spray. Spread 1 cup of the apples in sprayed pan.
Separate dough into eight rolls. Cut each roll into quarters; place in large bowl. Add remaining 1/2 cup apples and pecans.
In small bowl, combine margarine, brown sugar and corn syrup; mix well. Add brown sugar mixture to dough mixture; toss gently to combine. Spoon mixture over apples in pan.
Bake at 350 degrees for 28 to 38 minutes or until deep golden brown. Cool five minutes. Invert onto serving platter.
Remove lid from icing. Microwave icing on high for 10 to 15 seconds or until of drizzling consistency. Drizzle over warm coffee cake. Serve warm.
Comment: WOW, what a treat. So easy to make, and so delicious, too.
There you have it — dinner and dessert. Enjoy. Take good care of yourself and remember to Laugh Out Loud.
