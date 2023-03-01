I think someone has a voodoo doll in my likeness and is sticking pins in it to make sure I have a day that nothing goes right. I must say, I’m beginning to get used to it. Had my second refrigerator delivered yesterday (that would be Thursday) in one week of each other.
I was thinking now I have just about everything back to working. Well no. The very nice guys who deliver for Lowe’s were here and we had a good laugh about how we had to stop meeting this way. So, one of the guys pulls the fridge out and lo and behold the cabinet above the fridge that was accessorized to not being able to get another thing sitting on it came crashing down. Of course, it was the big things that broke into a thousand pieces.
Among them were a very big rooster in sepia tones that I loved, and an oriental bowl that I can glue back together had its fall broken by the rooster. There were some books and bookends that survived. Seems someone just put one screw on the bottom of the small shelf to hold it in place to go do something else. I guess they were coming back later to secure it, but nope, that didn’t happen. Oh well, we have a big store called Hobby Lobby that I can go look for something big to replace the rooster.
I have to give the guys who deliver for Lowe’s a plug. They are the very best. So nice and polite and good at what they do. I should know. One of them had these parting words for me after I said, “Don’t take this the wrong way, but I hope I never see y’all again in this house.” He smiled and said, “You still have a washer and dryer.” So there you go.
n n n
Now, I can’t help myself, I have to print some more of Marlyn Monette’s recipes. Marlyn had to be the go-to person in Shreveport, Louisiana, when she had her catering business. She told me her mother meant to name her Marilyn, but she left the “I” out. I like Marlyn better anyway. Makes her apart, and it fits her. Nice lady. She’s a lady just like me. That’s what makes us friends.
Here is something a little different. You just might want to try it.
Corn and Shrimp Casserole
“What better duo than corn and shrimp? It’s like wine and cheese or peanut butter and jelly.”
Ingredients
1 1/2 sticks butter, divided
1 medium onion, chopped
1 small bell pepper, chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
3 medium fresh tomatoes, chopped
1/2 pounds shrimp, peeled and deveined
1 (15-ounce) can whole-kernel corn
1 (15-ounce) can cream-style corn
salt and pepper, to taste
cracker crumbs
Directions
Melt 1 stick butter in large skillet; sauté onion, bell pepper, and garlic until tender. Add chopped tomato and continue to cook five minutes. Stir in shrimp, whole kernel corn (drained), cream style corn, and salt and pepper. Place in a sprayed 2-quart baking dish; cover with cracker crumbs and dot with remaining butter. Bake uncovered in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes.
Nina’s Veggie Casserole
“This delicious dish is from the kitchen of my godchild Nina Barnett Marceaux from Lake Charles. Nina is mother to four precious children. She’s a dynamic cook and homemaker who always has time for the quality moments that ensure happiness and well-being in her home. This nutritious casserole is so tasty, the kids will never know it’s good for them, but will probably think it’s dessert.”
Ingredients
2 (11-ounce) cans Mexi-corn, drained
2 (15-ounce) cans Veg-All, drained
1/2 onion, chopped
3/4 cup Hellmann’s mayonnaise
1 (8-ounce) package shredded Velveeta
1 roll Ritz Crackers, crushed
1 stick butter
Directions
Mix corn, Veg-All, onion and mayonnaise together in a greased baking dish. Cover with a layer of cheese, followed by a crushed cracker layer. Cut butter into slices and put on top. Bake in a 350-degree oven for 30 minutes or until bubbly.
Ed’s Braised Cabbage
“Forget boiled cabbage … this kicked-up version is absolutely delicious. The cabbage, cooked with bacon, onion and peppercorns, has a roasted taste. Whenever we serve this dish to company, it draws raves. Make it a part of your menu on New Year’s Day.”
Ingredients
4 to 5 slices lean bacon
1 medium head cabbage, cut into 5 or 6 chunks
1 medium onion, chopped
black peppercorns, to taste
salt, to taste
Directions
In heavy (cast iron) Dutch oven or skillet, fry bacon slices; remove bacon, drain and crumble.
To bacon drippings, add chopped onion and simmer on low heat about five minutes. Remove onion from skillet and lay chunks of cabbage, cut-side down in bacon and onion drippings. Sprinkle onions and crumbled bacon on top of cabbage; add salt and peppercorns. Cover tightly, turn heat down and simmer on low heat until tender.
Ed is Marlyn’s husband. Can you imagine having two great cooks living in the same house? I wish there was just one great cook in this house. That however would have to be me, and I don’t see that happening. I’m the one with dust on the stove, remember.
OK, I gotta go figure out what I am going to wear tonight to the American Legion Hall to dance and listen to the beautiful music of Debbie and Lowell.
Oh yeah, I gotta set Lowell up for one of his funny jokes. We need to take our act on the road. I don’t set him up intentionally, it just comes natural. We are both hams I guess. We have lots of laughs and that’s a good thing. I have to laugh until I find out who is picking pins in that voodoo doll. Keeps me going.
And remember to be safe. Especially if you live alone. I started to do something stupid yesterday, and thought what if I fell off the counter top. I was already so tired, then thought that’s when accidents happen, so I got in my regular position on the sofa with Bentley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.