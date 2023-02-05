Last week, starting on my birthday, problems began cropping up. I would solve one, then another would crop up. That trend went on right through Thursday.
I’m proud of myself. I just took one problem one at a time, dealt with it, then moved on to the next one without doing what I usually do — sit down and cry, then get over myself and move on. Mind you, none of these were earth-shattering, but when it’s a problem, it seems like it.
I am happy to report both cars are in the garage and drivable. The tree that fell during the last storm is being dealt with and all is good for this moment in time. My sciatic nerve issue even went away. Keeping my fingers crossed, however.
All it took to get through a week like that was Peter saying, “Stay calm, this is nothing to cry about. We will make a plan.” (Peter always makes a plan.). Together, we got through it.
I do have to say this about that: I got through Thursday all by myself. I even fixed my computer problem that was the one major thing on my mind last week. I consider myself a computer whiz after doing that.
Now I can truly say all it takes to take care of problems is — sit down because this is profound — “Time and money.” Guess who has more of one than the other? That would be me. Time is plentiful; it’s the other thing that hurts. Kinda like sciatica.
I have mentioned doing business with the sweet little kinda past middle-age car problem was a pure delight.
First, I have to say that getting AAA was one of the smartest things I’ve done in eons. When I blew out a tire on my Buick, of course I had to call in AAA. The young man and I have a good relationship by now. I mentioned the problems I was having with my sweet little Z, and he told me to take it to Liberty Auto Land. So that is what I did.
I dealt with a young man named Aaron. What a pleasure that was. He was straight up about what he needed to do, and when he was going to do it, and it all came to pass. I have to tell you, if you are going to have a party and you need someone to liven it up, I suggest you give Aaron a call. He’s a riot. In a good way. Knows his business, too.
I love doing business with people who do what they say. And being so nice to deal with all at the same time.
Hello Gin,
Some time ago you mentioned in your column that chicken breasts would be moist if you coat the chicken breasts with either baking soda or baking powder for 15 minutes only. Unfortunately, I did not keep the column and I need to know if the ingredient is baking powder or baking soda.
I read your column in the Lake Charles paper. Thank you for your help.
Gayle Wyckoff
First of all, thank you Gayle for reading. I found it all by myself without the help of the real computer guru, Susan Chappell.
Here it is as it ran in the papers. And it was sent in by my column sister Charlotte Prouty. She does do something to help me out from time to time. She is also from Louisiana; Baton Rouge to be exact. She really is sweet?
Hi Sis,
I’ve had people ask me how I get some of the meats I cook so tender, i.e. chicken breast, pork chops, steaks, salmon … just about anything. Best way is … baking soda. (Maybe some know this already; if you don’t you’re missing out.)
Once you’ve washed your meat, lightly sprinkle baking soda on both sides. (I either poke the box with a fork to shake or transfer to a shaker to make easier.)
Let it sit for 10 minutes — no longer. Rinse off, then pat dry (I use paper towels) and cook/season as you normally would. Changes everything.
Now I need some help in the makeup department. I know I need lots of help in other areas, too, but it’s hopeless, so if you can help me this one thing I will appreciate it very much.
I want a makeup that shines. I hate the matte finish. To be morbid, a matte finish looks like your makeup was done by a mortician. So help. I may not be the only person who feels that way. There has got to be something out there for crazy women like me. I hope I’m not all alone in feeling this way.
I have the sweetest person who is cutting up my downed, almost dead tree. She has this thing about helping out “old ladies.” I just happen to qualify — barely, in my mind anyway. Her name is Candace and she also cleans my pool. She came to clean the pool, then the next thing I hear is a chainsaw. Yep it was here, and being used on my tree.
I ran out and said, “What the heck do you think you are doing?” She said she was doing her good deed. We talked about it, and I came out losing the argument with her, so we made a plan that I think I am going to love. I am going to allow her to work her butt off and make a burn pile place like no other. I can’t believe she is working that hard.
Oh, and now for a recipe that I got for Tana who wanted a recipe for Aubrey’s Rattlesnake Pasta. Thanks to Linda Sharlow, who is one of the cooks in the whole state of Texas.
This doesn’t say “Aubrey’s,” but Linda says it is scrumptious. So here’s hoping you will love it Tana.
Best Rattlesnake Pasta
Ingredients
1 pound penne pasta
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into 1-inch cubes
4 tablespoons butter
1 onion, finely minced
2 teaspoons minced garlic or 4 cloves fresh, finely chopped
1/3 cup flour
4 cups whole milk
3 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
1 teaspoon red chili pepper flakes, optional
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1 red bell pepper, chopped
3 jalapeños, sliced
1 1/2 cups Parmesan cheese
Cajun seasoning has different amounts of intensity and different amount of salt. Season until it has the amount of Cajun flavor desired. Depending how much salt is in your Cajun, you many need to add more salt to the sauce.
We like to leave the seeds in our jalapeños. Remove all or some of the seeds for a less spicy sauce.
Directions
1. Cook pasta according to package directions while completing the steps below
2. Cut chicken into 1-inch cubes.
3. Heat oil in a large fry pan/skillet over medium heat. Add chicken and cook until cooked through, stirring occasionally. While cooking mince onion. Internal temperature of chicken should reach 165 degrees. Place in a bowl and set aside.
4. Melt butter over medium heat. Add onions and garlic then cook for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. While it cooks, chop the bell peppers and slice the jalapeños. I like to leave the seeds in my jalapeños; for less spicy, scrape out the seeds.
5. Add the flour to the onion mixture and stir to combine. It’ll be clumpy and odd-looking.
6. Add 1 cup of the milk and stir until combined. It will look weird. The first time I made this I thought I was doing it wrong. Trust the process.
7. Repeat step 5 three more times until all the milk has been added. At this point, it should be smooth other than the onion pieces.
8. Add the Cajun seasoning and the red chili pepper flakes, if using, and stir to combine. Add the bell peppers and jalapeños. Bring to a simmer, and simmer 5 minutes, until sauce starts to thicken.
9. Add the Parmesan cheese and stir until melted. Then add the chicken and pasta and stir to combine.
Tips: You can store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to five days. Add milk upon reheating until desired consistency is reached.
You can store in an airtight container in the freezer for up to two months. Allow to thaw for a few hours then reheat in a pot over medium heat. Add milk when reheating until desired consistency is reached.
Thanks, Linda.
Spicy just like I like. I too would leave the seeds in the jalapeños. Pure Cajun at its best, sounds delicious to me.
OK folks, my work here is done. Have to good week, and take good care of yourself. “Laugh Out Loud,” like one of my wall-hangings says.
