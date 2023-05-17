Are you tired of this rain yet? I am a little bit. I don’t have to venture out in the mosquitoes to water plants. I do love looking out at the pond all nice and full. The money pit hasn’t run over yet, but it could happen any minute now.
I made a trip to Pearland the other day to trade Peter his iPad for my keys to the Nissan. He had been getting the Z ready for a road trip. Backed it out of the garage, got the inside all nice and shiny, then put the keys in his pocket and then went he went home. We all know what went with him.
Of course, nothing is ever easy. My air conditioner went out and the guys had to get in the attic to do whatever is they do in the attic.
The extra key I had to the Z didn’t work. I tried it when I first got the car and it wouldn’t work. So I thought … well you don’t need to know what I thought. But then this little voice that speaks to me sometimes told me try it one more time. At that point, I would do anything to get my air conditioner fixed. So, I tried it just knowing it was all for naught … it worked.
The air conditioner got fixed, I got cool, and Bentley and I had a good night’s sleep.
Now for some recipes from Pillsbury.
Secret-Ingredient Lemon-Blueberry Pound Cake
Ingredients
1 roll (16.5-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Sugar Cookie Dough
1/4 cup sour cream
1 egg
1 tablespoon grated lemon zest
2/3 cup fresh or frozen (do not thaw) blueberries
1 cup powdered sugar
2 to 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Directions
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 8-by-4-inch loaf pan with cooking spray; lightly flour.
In large bowl, break up cookie dough. Add sour cream, egg and lemon zest. (DO NOT EAT RAW COOKIE DOUGH AFTER COMBINING WITH EGG). Beat with electric mixer on medium-low speed 2 to 3 minutes or until smooth. Fold in blueberries. Spoon mixture evenly into pan.
Bake 40 to 50 minutes or until golden brown and toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool five minutes. Run knife around sides of pan to loosen cake. Remove cake from pan; place on cooling rack.
Tip: If you are using frozen blueberries instead of fresh, add about 10 minutes to your bake time.
Comments: This is the nicest thing to try and learn new ideas for cooking treasures to enjoy with the ones you love.
This recipe sounds yummy. I am definitely going to try this one. I just hope the sugar cookie dough doesn’t make the loaf too sweet? I’ll issue a follow-up.
Lemon Pound Cake
Ingredients
Cake
1 1/3 cups granulated sugar
3/4 cup butter, softened
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
3 eggs
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons lemon zest
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup sour cream
Glaze
1/2 cup powdered sugar
3 teaspoons fresh lemon juice.
Directions
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Grease with shortening a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan; lightly flour.
In large bowl, beat granulated sugar and softened butter with electric mixer on medium speed until light and fluffy. Add 1 tablespoon lemon juice and the eggs; beat until well mixed. Beat in remaining cake ingredients on medium speed 1 to 2 minutes, scraping bowl occasionally, until well mixed. Pour evenly into pan.
Bake 1 hour to 1 hour 20 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 15 minutes. Turn upside down onto cooling rack. Cool completely, about two hours.
In small bowl, mix powdered sugar and lemon juice, 1 teaspoon at a time, until thin enough to drizzle. Drizzle over cake.
Tips: Pound cake gets its name from the fact that the original recipe called for 1 pound each of flour, sugar, butter and eggs.
For a different look, cut your loaf into wedges instead of traditional slices.
Cake will stay moist stored in an airtight container for up to three days.
To freeze pound cake, wrap cooled cake without icing in heavy-duty foil, then place in resealable food-storage plastic bag. Thaw at room temperature. Drizzle with icing before serving.
If you have leftover cake, you can seal individual slices inside sandwich-size food-storage plastic bags. Defrost a slice whenever you need a quick treat.
Comments: I love this cake. I, too, baked this for 70 minutes and it came out perfect. I’m a lemon fanatic so I will probably increase the lemon in the cake next time, but it really doesn’t need it. I’m just all about the lemon. This was such a perfect, subtle cake that I immediately made a second one to put in the freezer for whenever I’m in the mood for it. (Gin here: This is my kind of lady. I would add more lemon juice and zest, too.)
Tastes like sunshine … Cooked for 70 minutes, perfect, eaten the same day it was baked. (Gin here: Now there are three of us who are lemon lovers. And this lady and me have something in common — cook, eat same day.).
OK, now run to the store and buy all the lemons you need, come home, make, bake, eat it all while warm.
Stay safe, take care of yourself and remember Laugh Out Loud.
