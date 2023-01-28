This last Monday was my birthdayw. That’s fine, I’m looking forward to having another one. I woke up Monday morning another year older so fine. Friday night at the Legion Hall my friends had me a German Chocolate Cake and balloons that had gotten away from them and was decorating the ceiling.
That was funny, the cake was wonderful and who would have thought that come Monday on my birthday I should have stayed in bed. I am writing this on Tuesday and I’m afraid to get up Wednesday.
So the day dawns on Monday and I have no reason to believe it would be anything but a good day. Peter was coming with me a present and friends wanted to take me out to lunch. Good start right? Wrong.
I had a dental appointment at 10:50 with the world’s best dentist (Brian Bell) so not a problem still a good day. I pride myself on being on time. So I would have been on time except I turn on college drive and lo and behold a train is rolling on the rails. I’m thinking at least it’s moving. About the time I think that it stops. Here’s where everything goes to hell in a basket.
I am caught in a place where I can’t turn around and go around to try and make the appointment on time. That didn’t happen till I was seeing that there is no way I am going to make the appointment. So I call and tell them the problem. They, being lovely and gracious say don’t worry about it. We’ll see you when you get here. So I sit there for 30 minutes thinking if the car ahead of me would move a car’s length I could go to the left hand turn lane where the curb isn’t so high and make a “uey.” Lo and behold a truck in the outer lane maneuvered his truck by going in front of all the cars and turn at that same spot. Then another lo and behold, the car in front of me changed lanes.
Now I can get in the left hand lane and jump the curb where it isn’t quite as high. Now I have to go all around the world to get to the dentist office. One thing I had going for me I didn’t get a speeding ticket. I sorta speeded. I was only 45 minutes late. That sorta set the tone for the rest of the day. I had cleaned out the fridge and left it sitting in the floor that morning, got in a hurry to get dressed for my appointment and thought I’ll take it out when I get home I gotta run. I get home pick up the garbage and the bottom fell out. Okay, I thought why the heck not. I have a sciatic nerve acting up so that’s just what I need. I moan and groan and get that mess cleaned up. Now, Peter is here and everything will start getting better.
(We met downtown so we are in two cars.) I get my present and then we go into the restaurant to dine.
We have a lovely dinner of course. I told Peter when we start home I have to stop at the Dollar General on the way home to pick up some bacon. (Remember we were in two cars because I met him downtown.)
When we start home it’s dark, and as I got closer to the Dollar General I thought I was in the right lane to turn right, but no. There is a right turn lane to get to a housing addition before the right turn lane to get to the Dollar General. Well I wasn’t. I thought I was past that one but as luck would have it I run over a thing that you turn into the lane to go to the housing addition. Of course I hit the thing that has a concrete curb like thing sticking out and I didn’t see it, so I hit it hard and blew out a tire. Mind you that was Monday.
Cousin Bill Jernigan texted me earlier in the day a happy birthday and told me he hoped I had a fantastic day. So I texted him back and said, if you call (here is what I told him how the day went) then I had a fantastic day. He answered with, starts out bad, ends up fantastic. That was before I texted him back just how fantastic the day ended with a blown out tire. What the heck, it’s only money.
Now, it’s Tuesday. Tuesday is another story. I’m sitting here doing a column that I should have done early. The computer isn’t working properly and its 12:07 a.m. Does that tell you how Tuesday went? And I can’t get to my email for some reason. Enough said about that. Thank goodness for Peter, he keeps me calm.
I used up my allotted amount for using four letter words before noon on Monday. So there you have it. Happy Birthday Gin. I still feel blessed though. Now I have two cars to deal with. When it rains, it pours. And man did it ever.
Oh, I do have to share this with you. We went out today and when we came home after the storm a tree beside my garage was laying on the ground and the roots came up with it. Thank God it missed the house and the butane tank. I didn’t have it in me to even think about over using my four letter words. I just looked at Peter and we laughed. And why not. Better than breaking out in hives. It will get taken care of and then we can start all over again.
Hope you don’t mind me cutting this a little short, since the computer isn’t working and I can’t get into my email I’ll have to print this and take a copy to The Facts and I don’t know what I will do to send it to Lake Charles. But I’ll figure something out maybe.
Have a good week, stay safe and I hope you didn’t have any big damage when this storm blew through. I know there are folks out there who have had it a whole lot worse than I ever have, so I’m really not complaining. ..well I guess I am, but I’m not upset really. It’s just part of everyday living. I really do feel blessed and I pray for everyone I know. So far, I consider I’ve had it good and all this mess that has happened the last two days so far is no biggie. Love you guys.
