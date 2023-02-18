I am waiting for my new refrigerator for the utility room to arrive. I never thought that my life would be so dull that I would be excited about a new fridge. But, thank God it finally got there.
I know I shouldn’t say this, but my two cars are working. The old fridge in the kitchen just needed some tough love by slamming the door. It felt good to me, too. That probably just jinxed it. Oh well. All it takes is just throwing some money at it. Hope the well doesn’t run dry on the money end.
Well, I do more than hope, like pray and stop buying so many clothes that I don’t need. Man that really hurts. The only medication that will cure that kind of pain is more clothes, but no.
n n n
If you are like me (and you want to pray you are not) and put on your makeup and do your hair, then put on your dress, blouse or whatever you have to put on over your head, here’s an idea. (Oh, and by the way guys, this part doesn’t interest you.) Put a silk scarf over your head so you aren’t wearing your makeup on said garment. Works for me.
I am such a klutz that I can be assured that if I think for one second I can pull something over my head and not get some lipstick or makeup on it, I’m just fooling myself.
I wear a lot of white, because I love the color in clothes but not on walls. Now, the reason I mention this is, if someone can tell me how to get tomato stains out of something white, I would love for you to share it with me. I have tried everything, and I can’t get tomato-based stains out. I do this about that — if I wore something that had one inch uncovered somewhere on it, I would manage to hit that spot with the red stuff. And the strange thing is, that only happens when I am wearing white. Go figure.
I remember when I was little, my mother always got me dressed right before we walked out the door to go somewhere. I just had this way about me that there would always be a smudge on me that caused my mom to take her linen hanky out, lick it and wipe some spot off my face or my dress before we got where we were going. I remember her looking at me in the back seat and asking, “Gin, how do you get dirty just sitting in the back seat?” I never had a good answer for that one.
And, I never outgrew it I guess. I was what they called back in the day, “high strung.” Not hyper, mind you, which I wasn’t really, I was just busy.
OK, enough about me.
n n n
I have this mail from Linda Sharlow I just have to share with you. Yep, the one with the sheep and Great Pyrenees she rescues. She keeps all the sheep and names all the babies. I love this woman.
Good morning,
I know you are not up yet, but here on the ranch we’ve been up since five. I was just reading my Sam’s Club new product email and there is a seasoning called Rattlesnake Spice. I thought of your reader who wanted rattlesnake pasta and thought you might want to pass that along. I ordered some. … We will see if it’s one of those wonderful discoveries.
Here on the ranch we are busy as always. Those sheep are always a treat to watch. You would be surprised how friendly they are … always want to be petted.
I have to tell you a dog story. For whatever reason, my big Pyrenees Trump climbed up on a chair then climbed onto the dining table. There he stood on top of the world until he realized he didn’t know how to get down. Then he started to cry and howl, and it got louder and louder. We laughed so hard, then I helped him down.
Meanwhile, Lily Beth Dutton, our second Pyrenees, stood there with a grin on her face. I know she dared him to do it. Yes, my dogs laugh, grin, cry, sing and dance.
Have a great day.
Linda
Linda,
If I lived at your house, I would laugh, grin, cry, sing and dance, too. But, I know with all the degrees you have after your name that you are one smart lady. I hate to be the one to tell you that there is not a five in the morning. So don’t you think five in the afternoon is a little late to be seeing about all those babies you have there on the ranch?
I love your emails. Those sheep have to be a delight. They are better to watch than anything on TV. And then the four-legged babies … Lily Beth Dutton. I hate to think of Trump standing there on the table while Lily Beth Dutton laughed at him. How funny. Bentley got on my dining table a couple of times. But then we had a serious talk and that helped a lot. Well, that and being sure I don’t turn my back on the table when I get up to get something, or until it’s cleared off.
n n n
I have one more thing from Linda. Remember the Groom’s Cake I published last Wednesday? Well, here is another coincidence between Linda and me. She gets the column in my Special Group because she lives out of the circulation area. And guess what? She had just baked that cake. The only change she made to it was she made a white icing. I would have made White Mountain myself. That is one good icing.
Linda puts this column in words that explain why I still do this.
“I feel like I know you, and it always surprises me that we really have never met. It’s interesting how friendships develop when you’ve never even met a person. I have several people that I consider really good friends, and I’ve never been in the same room with them. Others are people I’ve met briefly, but have developed a great friendship over text and email. It makes life complete. … And the cake is the best ever.”
She enclosed a picture of it and it looks so yummy. I ask why she didn’t send me the beater to lick. I think she said she meant to.
I feel so privileged to be able to do this column for that very reason. I have been so blessed to have such great friends who read this column. I consider us all one happy family.
I have been doing this column for at least 30 years, and have only gotten two really bad letters in the mail. And guess what — they were very personal. One hated me so much and used a lot of bad words to let me know just how much he hated me. Of course, he used a false address and name. It took me three days to get over it.
I just can’t understand how there can be that kind of hatred of someone who does what I do. If you don’t like it, don’t read it.
The other one was rather mild in comparison. I’ve always said it’s OK if you don’t like me, but get to know me first. Then if you still don’t like me, that OK.
