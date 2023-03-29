I have always said I never win anything, but that is not true according to the emails I get saying I’ve either won or been chosen to get a free laptop, cookware, phone, a smart watch or been approved for a $40,000 loan. Now if that is not lucky, I don’t know what is. All I have to do to get this free gift is pay for the postage. What a deal! Who can pass this up?
You and me, that’s who.
If you don’t read the fine print, then you are in for a surprise. You will pay the postage, the package arrives, then a month later you get another surprise. Seems you owe some big bucks. But not to worry, you can make payments.
In other words, very few things in this life are free, so don’t fall for it. Don’t open these mails. They have a thing on your computer or your phone or your watch that has a delete button. I suggest you hit it.
I love the clothes emails. I have ordered from them and have been happy with what I ordered. And I love it when they say, “Only 3 left.” Wow, how lucky can I get? Only 45 million other emails were sent out, and I am lucky enough to be one out of three to get this item. I only have three minutes to make up my mind. But if I take too long, those three will be gone. I hate when that happens. That’s not enough time for me to find my purse with my beloved credit cards. Another opportunity passed up again.
It’s like I said, I never win anything, and seems I can’t get that order in time. Those three items were gone while it took me three minutes to see what color I wanted the item in. Oh well. What do you want to bet I will get another chance again one day. Or I could order the same item saying the same thing tomorrow.
Here is a good brunch dish for company or anytime from Pillsbury.
Asparagus and Ham Crescent Bundles
Ingredients
24 fresh thin asparagus spears (about 1/2 pound)
4 slices Applewood smoked deli ham (about 6 ounces)
1 can (8-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls (8 count)
1 package (5.2-ounce) Boursin cheese with shallot and chive, softened
3 tablespoons Progresso original panko crispy bread crumbs (from 8-ounce box)
1 tablespoon grated Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon olive oil
Directions
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Line large cookie sheet with cooking parchment paper, or spray with cooking spray.
Remove woody ends from asparagus spears; discard. In 10-inch skillet, heat 1/2-inch water to boiling. Add asparagus; reduce heat to medium-low. Cover; simmer 2 to 3 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain. Plunge asparagus into bowl of ice water to cool; drain on paper towels.
Cut ham slices in half; wrap one-half slice around middle of three asparagus spears. Repeat for remaining ham and asparagus spears.
On large cutting board, unroll dough; separate dough into eight triangles. Crumble and press a generous tablespoon Boursin cheese onto bottom wide end of dough. Place one asparagus and ham bundle on wide end of dough, and roll dough into crescent shape; place on cookie sheet. (Ends of asparagus will stick out of both ends of dough.) Repeat for remaining bundles.
In small bowl, mix bread crumbs, Parmesan cheese and olive oil; mix well. Sprinkle on top of crescent dough, pressing lightly to stick.
Bake 14 to 19 minutes or until deep golden brown. Remove from cookie sheet to serve. Serve immediately.
Tips: Lining your pan with cooking parchment paper makes cleanup a breeze.
Blanching asparagus before assembling into bundles gives them a head start on the cooking process and will ensure they are perfectly done after baking.
Boursin cheese comes in a few different varieties. Select your favorite flavor to use in the ham and asparagus roll ups.
For best results, plan to serve asparagus and ham roll ups immediately after baking.
Comments: I made these for an elegant tailgate, and everyone loved it. Some of my asparagus was on the thick side, so I put two in the bundle instead of three. Other than that, I followed the recipe exactly and wouldn’t change a thing. I had a lot of cooking to do for my tailgate, so I cooked the asparagus in the morning, wrapped them in ham, and refrigerated until later in the afternoon. It worked perfectly. Easy and delicious!
Comment: I made 24 of these and brought them to a party. They turned out beautifully and everyone raved about the flavor. I didn’t have Boursin cheese so I grated up some Italian-flavored cheese and used that. I also used a pinch of salt on each asparagus before rolling them up. I also watched the time when baking as I did three trays on convection so I took a few out after 14 minutes every two minutes. (Some took a full 20 minutes.) Takes a bit of prep work, but TOTALLY WORTH IT. When a recipe actually turns out like the picture. I will definitely make these again!
Ham and Asparagus Squares
Ingredients
1/2 pound fresh thin asparagus spears
1 can (8-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls (8-count) or 1 can (8-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Original Crescent Dough Sheet
1 1/2 cups finely shredded Swiss cheese (6-ounce)
1 1/2 ounce thinly sliced prosciutto or deli ham, cut into 1-inch strips
2 teaspoons olive oil
1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
Directions
Heat oven to 375 degrees. In 10-inch skillet, heat 1/2-inch water to boiling. Add asparagus; reduce heat to medium-low. Cover; simmer 2 to 3 minutes or until crisp-tender. Drain. Plunge asparagus into bowl of ice water to cool; drain on paper towels.
If using crescent rolls: Unroll dough on ungreased cookie sheet; press into 11-by-8-inch rectangle, firmly pressing perforations to seal. With fork, prick crust generously.
If using dough sheet: Unroll dough on ungreased cookie sheet; press into 11-by-8-inch rectangle. With fork, prick crust generously. Bake 6 to 9 minutes or until light golden brown.
Sprinkle with 1/2 cup of the cheese; top with prosciutto strips. Sprinkle with remaining 1 cup cheese. Arrange cooked asparagus spears in rows over cheese, alternating tips. Brush with oil; sprinkle with pepper flakes.
Bake 5 to 7 minutes longer or until edges of crust are deep golden brown and cheese is melted. Cool five minutes. With serrated knife, cut into 8 rows by 4 rows. Serve warm.
Tip: Prosciutto is very thinly sliced. When you open the package, separate the paper-thin slices carefully. Running a table knife between layer helps separate them.
Comment: Yummy … love it! Except I never boil asparagus, I prefer to roast it with a drizzle of olive oil, salt and pepper until crisp tender.
Comment: Delicious! This was very good, easy and everyone in my family loved it. I will definitely make this again and pass out the recipe.
That’s all there if for today. Have a good one, and like I always say: Laugh Out Loud!
