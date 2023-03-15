I’m trying so hard to make up for missing the first St. Michael’s annual fish fry on Friday nights. I work behind the long table of what is called dessert. You know the stuff that you should eat first because life is short. I, of course, tell the nice people who ask me if I made all of these goodies, “YES, yes I did.” Mind you, I’m standing in a church lying, and lightning doesn’t strike me down.
My oven doesn’t even have the pilots lit, so what does that tell you? Remember, that’s the thing that sits in the kitchen that I have to dust. I would have it taken out if I could. But it’s big, and they wouldn’t be able to get it past the big island. Besides that, what would I put in its place? When I have a sweet tooth attack, I satisfy it with a Twinkie or four.
Now that food has been mentioned, let me give you some recipes, because I know you have been waiting for them. If it wasn’t for this wonderful column, you wouldn’t know what to cook.
I’m giving Marlyn a break and giving you some of Pillsbury’s best. Hope you enjoy them.
I don’t know about the rest of you, but I love breakfast for dinner. I gotta tell ya, breakfast at my mom’s house was an event. She would have eggs, bacon, sausage, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, homemade biscuits, gravy, fried potatoes and cucumbers.
When we lived in Austin, Mom and Dad lived in Briggs (which was 33 miles from my driveway to their house). Mom would call me when I wasn’t in class. (I went back to college when we lived in Austin.) All she had to say was, “You want to come for breakfast?” Man, did I. I would say, “I’m on my way!” I set the cruise control on my Corvette that I worked my butt off for and head that way. Let’s do it.
Freezer-Friendly Ham and Cheese Breakfast Biscuit Bombs
Ingredients
4 eggs
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese (4-ounce)
2 tablespoons butter
1 cup diced ham (from 8-ounce package)
1 can (16.3-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Grands Flaky Layers Buttermilk Biscuits (8-count)
Directions
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line large cookie sheet with cooking parchment paper, or spray with cooking spray. In medium bowl, add eggs and pepper; beat well with whisk. Reserve 8 teaspoons of the shredded cheese.
In 10-inch nonstick skillet, melt 1 tablespoon of the butter over medium heat. Pour in beaten eggs; cook 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 minutes, stirring frequently, until eggs are firm but still moist. Remove from heat; stir in remaining cheese until melted. Add ham; stir mixture well. Cool five minutes.
Separate dough into eight biscuits; let stand five minutes. Gently pull each biscuit apart partially, leaving bottom and lower sides intact, forming a deep pocket. Place 1/4 cup egg mixture inside, pressing inside to fit. Gently stretch dough over filling, pressing and firmly sealing around edges of biscuit. Reshape into round, and place on cookie sheet. Repeat for remaining biscuits. (Biscuits will be full.)
In small microwavable bowl, microwave remaining 1 tablespoon butter uncovered on high for 20 to 30 seconds or until melted. Brush on top of each biscuit. Top each biscuit with reserved shredded cheese.
Bake 15 to 18 or until biscuit tops are golden brown and inside mixture is heated through. Serve immediately. Or if freezing for later use, transfer to cooling rack and refrigerate until cool, about 45 minutes.
To Freeze and Reheat: Wrap each baked, cooled biscuit tightly in plastic wrap and a layer of foil. Transfer to large resealable freezer plastic bag; place in freezer. To reheat from frozen, remove one biscuit from storage bag; unwrap completely. Wrap biscuit in paper towel; place on microwavable plate. Microwave on Medium-Low (30 percent) for 1 1/2 minutes; then microwave on high 1 1/2 to 2 minutes or until biscuit bomb is heated through and center is at least 165-degrees. Let stand one minute before serving.
Tips: Swap the sharp cheddar in the recipe for your favorite variety of shredded cheese.
Have leftover ham? Finely chop it and use in place of the diced ham called for in the recipe.
Use any flavor of Pillsbury Grands Flaky Layers refrigerated biscuits for this recipe.
Let the dough stand five minutes after opening to make it easier to stretch over the filling.
Comments: OMG … the best … ever! When I went to the store, it seems there was a biscuit shortage so I used Pillsbury Honey Butter crescent rolls and they were sooooo yummy. I’ve made two double batches within the last eight days. Thank you!
Super easy. I added diced potatoes and swapped Jimmy Dean pre-made turkey sausage pebbles for the ham. Also added a dollop of brown mustard inside of biscuit with filling. Was surprised how easy it was to pick up the filled biscuit to crimp the sides closed before cooking. Expecting to freeze half of them for an easy meal for our son and his busy schedule.
Freezer-Friendly Everything Bagel Biscuit Bombs
Ingredients
5 eggs
1 tablespoon butter
3/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese (3-ounce)
1 cup fully cooked original frozen pork sausage crumbles, thawed (from 9.6-ounce bag)
1 can (16.3-ounce) refrigerated Pillsbury Grands Flaky Layers Buttermilk Biscuits (8 count)
1 tablespoon water
1 1/2 teaspoons (from 2.3-ounce jar) everything bagel seasoning blend (with sea salt, garlic and onion)
Directions
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line large cookie sheet with cooking parchment paper, or spray with cooking spray. In medium bowl, add four of the eggs; beat well with whisk.
In 10-inch nonstick skillet, melt butter over medium heat; tilt pan to coat. Pour in beaten eggs; cook 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 minutes, stirring occasionally, until eggs are firm but still moist. Remove from heat; stir in cheese until melted. Add sausage crumbles, and stir mixture well; cool five minutes.
Separate dough into eight biscuits; let stand five minutes. Gently pull biscuit apart partially, leaving bottom and lower sides intact, forming a deep pocket. Place 1/4 cup egg mixture inside, pressing inside to fit. Gently stretch dough over filling, pressing and firmly sealing around edges of biscuit. Reshape into round, and place on cookie sheet. (Biscuits will be full.) Repeat remaining biscuits.
In small bowl, add remaining egg and the water; beat well with whisk. Brush egg wash mixture on top of each biscuit. Sprinkle tops of biscuits evenly with bagel seasoning.
Bake 18 to 22 minutes or until biscuit tops are golden brown and inside mixture is heated through. Serve immediately, or transfer to cooling rack, and refrigerate until cool, about 45 minutes; freeze for later use.
To Freeze and Reheat: Wrap each cooled biscuit tightly in plastic wrap and a layer of foil. Transfer to large resealable food-storage freezer bag, and place in freezer. To reheat from frozen, remove one biscuit from storage bag; unwrap completely. Wrap biscuit in paper towel; place on microwavable plate. Microwave on Medium-Low (30 percent) one minute; then microwave on high 1 to 1 1/2 minutes or until sandwich is heated through and center is at least 165 degrees. Let stand one minute before serving.
Tips: To make your own everything bagel seasoning, in small dish, combine 2 teaspoons dried chopped onion, 2 teaspoons dried minced garlic, 2 teaspoons poppy seed, 2 teaspoons sesame seed and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. This makes about 3 tablespoons. Keep the remaining seasoning mix stored covered in small jar or resealable food-storage bag and use on everything from scrambled eggs to cooked vegetables.
Biscuit sandwiches can be frozen up to one month.
Microwave ovens vary, so be sure to adjust heat times based on your own microwave.
Comments: My family really enjoyed these delicious breakfast sandwiches! They were easy to make and full of flavor! I will definitely make them again!
This is a favorite of my family! We must always have a stash in the freezer! Because of my family’s preference, I used bacon instead of sausage. Otherwise, I followed it exactly as written, but double everything for two batches.
I’m outta of here. Time to wake Bentley up. He loves to come to work with me in the office. Just say “work” and he heads to the office. Such commitment! Such a sweetie.
Be kind to one another, be safe and remember, Laugh Out Loud!
