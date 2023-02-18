Clute was only mentioned for a brief moment in the beginning of Episode 6 in Hulu’s original series “Web of Death,” but the episode’s focus has a definite link to Brazosport.
The show features web sleuths who have aided in solving crimes that usually focus around missing persons, murders and other kinds of cases.
Ellen Leach, a web sleuth that since 2005 has helped resolve eight cases, was highlighted in the episode for being able to match the remains of a man who went missing in Iowa in 2001.
The victim was Gregory May, a tattoo artist who owned a tattoo shop in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and was an avid Civil War antique collector whose artifacts were estimated to be worth about $250,000, according to his daughter, Shannon May, who was intereviews for the episode.
Greg May moved to Bellevue, Iowa, after retiring and lived alongside Douglas DeBruin, who was his housemate for several months and trained as a tattoo artist under him.
DeBruin repaid his mentor by killing him, according to testimony at his 2005 trial. May was missing for four years until his skull was found in a plastic bucket full of concrete in a truck stop in Kerney, Missouri which Leach helped identify through the internet.
“I go to different sites and what I do is that I look for the unidentified persons first. Then I go back and look to see who is missing,” Leach told The Facts in a telephone interview from her home in Mississippi. “They have to be close in distance, usually they’re found close to where they went missing from. Five hundred miles is my radius.”
In 1980, Leach moved to Clute from Michigan when her brother got a job in the area. She spent time here working for the Ford dealership in Richwood and then as a cook in the Kroger deli when it was on Main Street in Clute.
“They had a steam table where hot meals were served, and that’s what I did. I cooked for that,” Leach said.
She used to live on South Shanks Street and said that her time in Clute was always busy, filled with work.
“Actually I just worked, went home and worked on my house. That was the extent of it,” she said. “I went fishing a lot down in Surfside; fishing was the main thing.”
Clute to Leach felt like a quiet little town, and she wondered if it still is since it’s been seven years since she’s visited.
“My brother says it’s changed a whole bunch. He keeps telling me about all these new roads that are going in and stuff. I’m like “Ah!” It used to be just little back roads,” she said.
There was a specific scenario Leach underwent that became the building blocks of her future web sleuthing.
Her cousin’s kids went missing in 1994, and that’s when she started looking at the missing person reports and came across the Doe Network.
“I was just looking at the sites. I wasn’t doing anything with them. The police in South Carolina figured that one out,” she said.
The case turned out to be one of the most notorious of its time. Her cousin’s ex-wife was Susan Smith, who claimed she had been carjacked and the thief drove off with her boys, 3-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander. She later confessed to drowning her children in John D. Lake after receiving a letter from her lover ending their relationship. She believed she could keep the relationship going if she didn’t have children involved, investigators determined.
With that crime resolved, Leach continued to browse the Doe Network, a nonprofit organization made up of volunteers who work with law enforcement to identify people in John/Jane Doe cases.
“I joined just to see, but I didn’t solve a case until 2005 and I was already in Mississippi. It took me five years to make a match,” she said.
Leach’s good friend, James Todd Matthews, is the executive director at the Doe Network. He was the first person to use the Internet to solve a cold case when he put together the pieces in the “Tent Girl” case, he said.
“It was a body that my father-in-law found in 1968. I wasn’t born until 1970, but when I found out about that case in 1987, I worked for the next 10 years, married his daughter in the meantime and solved that case,” Matthews said. “We were on the worldwide stage. I’m here in a little small town of Livingston, Tennessee, and then suddenly people from all over the planet wanted to talk.”
The result was the founding of the Doe Network.
Because Leach had two jobs during the time she lived in the Clute area, she didn’t have much time to sleuth back then. When she had some free moments, though, she would spend it on her detective work, she said.
She tries to put a name to unidentified bodies and discover what happened to missing people to bring closure to families, Leach said. She understands the pain those families experience because of what happened to her cousin’s children, she said.
“That’s what started it, that and seeing how many people were missing and how many unidentified people there were,” she said.
The kind of work web sleuths do can be chilling, but for Leach, it’s purposeful. She feels no fear in it, and if anyone is interested in doing what she’s doing, persistence is key, she said.
“I guess you have to have a strong stomach for some of it,” Leach said. “In some cases they do show the real photos. Some of them they show the touched-up photos. Most of them are reconstructions in which they draw a picture of what they may look like.”
She prefers doing cases where there are no pictures because they’re a little harder and it’s like a big puzzle for her.
“The ones without a picture, they don’t really have anyone looking for them,” she said.
She joined Gulf Coast Search and Rescue in Mississippi and now lives in Gulfport, Mississippi, with her partner Chip Glass.
“Since I moved from Clute, we were in search and rescue,” Leach said. “I learned a lot about that, you know how to search. We did go out and find a skull, and that’s the only one I found when I was with them.”
She sees herself web sleuthing for years to come.
“I’m almost 65 years old and I’m still doing it. I’ve been doing this for a little over 20 years,” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.