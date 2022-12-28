Margaret Loewen of Alvin is starting her new year off on top of her health goals.
Loewen is the 2021 Texas Queen of the Take Off Pounds Sensibly program — or TOPS — for losing more than 45 pounds last year.
She has now graduated to KOPS status, which means she’s doing what it takes to Keep Off Pounds Sensibly.
About two years ago, Loewen joined the program with her sister and niece. While they didn’t stick with it, her daughter joined her and the support she received from group members aided her in reaching her goal.
“I had gotten over 200, and that was the first time I’d ever weighed that much,” Loewen said. “I decided I better do something so that I could get my weight down. I didn’t want to keep getting larger and have to keep buying more clothes and I just wanted to look better.”
With her 82nd birthday around the corner in January, taking control of her health was important to Loewen and she figured out how to take the information provided by her TOPS leader of the Santa Fe group, Judy Cochran.
Unsure how she could be successful, Loewen says she started trying to figure out from the beginning what she thought would help her lose weight. That included a can of green peas every day for lunch, which she says she really enjoyed.
The biggest challenge was finding things to take care of her sweet tooth, Loewen said.
She replaced rich desserts with graham crackers, limited amounts of shortbread cookies and diet Jell-O.
“I have to have something a little sweet,” she said.
She kept nutritional items on hand in her refrigerator and cabinet to easily access when she got hungry, Loewen said.
For breakfast, she alternates days of having instant oatmeal with a graham cracker and a cup of coffee with omelets.
“I really wanted something that was gonna fill me up because I know if I don’t, I’m gonna be grabbing for something else, so that seemed to work,” she said.
Incorporating walking at home also helped her, Loewen said.
“There was a little horse in the back pasture way at the end and I’d walk around there and take him some carrots and he looked forward to it, so it would make me want to keep going back there and going to see how he was doing and how he was acting,” she said.
Her son also put a basketball goal in the backyard, and she started shooting baskets on the days the weather cooperated, she said.
The TOPS group led by Cochran meets at 5 p.m. every Monday, when they conduct the weigh-ins.
The program includes recipe nights, skits and exercise groups — whatever they can do to keep everybody interested and active, Cochran said.
This year, six of the goup’s members, including Loewen and Cochran, traveled to the TOPS State Recognition Day in Waco. The event invites all the Texas clubs to participate in recognition of the weight loss and longevity of weight loss among its members.
The TOPS winners are chosen by headquarters based on the total weight loss that is accounted for with charts that are turned in to them at the end of the year.
Cochran describes Loewen as determined to maintain her routine, she said.
The program focuses on learning portion control not so much about counting calories along with providing support from and for members, she said.
“Our group is companionship, friendship and supporting each other,” Cochran said. “Even when a member has had a gain, we will say ‘That’s okay, you’ll do better next week.’”
This motivates members to keep coming back even when they’ve had a tough week because they can come and get uplifted by others and get new ideas to try harder the next week, she said.
During her first year, Loewen lost 45 pounds but gained it back while she was enjoying traveling. She had to work hard to lose it again, she said.
It would have been harder without the support of the group and her daughter, Loewen said.
She went from a size 28 to wearing a size 12.
“I think that we all help each other out and encourage each other and they become your good friends instead of just a diet group,” Loewen said. “It makes you try harder and they just make you look forward to going to the meeting not dreading it.”
Other TOPS groups meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at American Legion Hall, 1021 S. Velasco St., Angleton, and 10 a.m. Thursday at Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 3007 W. Highway 332, Lake Jackson. For the Angleton class, call Susan Harris at 979-848-6755; for the Lake Jackson class, call Louise at 979-236-4342. Other groups can be found at tops.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.