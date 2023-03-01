Cousins by blood, sisters by choice, friends by heart.
I just recently went on a cruise with my cousin Letty. Her birthday is the 28th of this month — Happy Birthday, Cuz. Our dads were brothers, and Letty and I are six months apart in age. She grew up in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, and I grew up in Lafayette, so we got to spend time together growing up and have tried to stay in touch over the years.
In December, Letty texted me and asked me to join her on a Carnival cruise to Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico. I told her I was a bit nervous due to my previous trauma with COVID and I was not much of a cruiser. After talking to my husband and giving it more thought, I decided to go with her. It is important to me to spend time with family and friends, and I wanted us to catch up and get to know each other as adults. We left out of New Orleans on a five-day Carnival Valor cruise at the end of January.
We had gorgeous weather, great food, good entertainment and a boatload of fun, but we also had some tough times as we learned we had a lot in common and a lot of differences as well.
I, like my daddy, never meet a stranger and I consider myself very much a people person, but I also cherish quiet time and need those moments to reset and chill. Letty is a people person and does not meet strangers either, but I realized she is so much more outgoing than I am and much more of a talker — she talked to everyone she came across. She loves to fully engage, and at some point, it became a bit overwhelming for me.
Letty is very giving, compassionate and her love language is acts of service. She is all about helping everyone. What is so crazy is we are alike in many ways, but even where we are alike, we express things differently.
One evening we had a very open conversation and at one point my cousin brought up some things from our childhood I was not aware of. After having our talk, we hugged and agreed to continue our bonding and enjoy the journey.
I learned a lot about Letty and myself. It is definitely best to go on any trip with anyone with an open mind and an open heart. I love Letty, and even though we are alike but different, we are still cousins by blood, sisters by choice and friends by heart.
Dianne Dannhaus is a Lake Jackson resident, wife and mother of two grown sons who has a passion for writing and interior design. She started a private Facebook group “Sharing Secrets,” which has more than 6,000 followers. Direct comments and questions to bliving@thefacts.com.
