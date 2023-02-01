Our passions aren’t always as easy as one would think. I love interior design, but making all the decisions and purchases and keeping it all together until the completion of the project can be stressful. I feel the same about my love for writing.
I have written an article for the Pulse magazine, which The Facts puts out in February. I wanted to write about two of my friends who are live organ donors and give some insight as to why they chose to do so. As much as I enjoy writing my monthly columns for The Facts, writing an article is completely different.
Articles are designed to “clearly and accurately depict a given situation,” according to the Jacksonville Progress in an editorial published in January 2020. That is as good a definition as I have found. After writing the article, I sent it to my son Austin to give me his advice and some editing as I was not pleased with my results and could not figure out why. He is an amazing writer, and he deserves some credit as my cowriter for that article. Thank you, son.
It made me think of how different writing a column, article or book is. Columns are like editorials in that it too is expressing an opinion. But a column is the opinion or viewpoint of the individual writing it, not necessarily representing the viewpoint of the publication.
I have three published children’s books and I am currently working on a book that explains why I started a private women’s Facebook page and how trauma that happened to me as a child has had an impact on my life and my starting the group Sharing Secrets.
So, whatever you are passionate about, just know that there are so many ways in which to fulfill your passion. It may not always be easy, but in the end, it rewarding to you and to others as well.
Dianne Dannhaus is a Lake Jackson resident, wife and mother of two grown sons who has a passion for writing and interior design. She started a private Facebook group “Sharing Secrets,” which has more than 6,000 followers. Direct comments and questions to bliving@thefacts.com.
