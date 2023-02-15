And now we are in February, the month of love. It is important to show love to others, but let’s not forget to show ourselves some love. To give yourself love is to know that you are valuable. Often, we allow others to tell us what our value is when we should already be aware that we are valued by the most high God.
In my last column, I wrote about self-care. I want to share a bit more on that as the possibilities of self-care are endless. There are three categories of self-care that I want to address: emotional, physical and spiritual.
Emotional self-care can involve journaling, positive self-talk and affirmations, spending time with family or friends, reading a book or even going to therapy. I am a reader, and there are so many books that have helped me with my emotions and taught me good methods of how to stay positive. I have also spoken to a therapist when I was on the struggle bus and needed some insight as to what to do to move forward.
Physical self-care can be prioritizing sleep, exercising regularly and choosing a healthier lifestyle. It can also involve finding the right physician that is open to listening to you and showing compassion and empathy. Making your health a priority will set you on the path to a better life.
Spiritual self-care, in my opinion, is building a deeper relationship with God. Reading the bible daily and making prayer a priority. Meditation, listening to worship music, journaling or getting out and enjoying nature can all help in the process.
The most important takeaway is being aware of what you need to work on. It may be one thing, or it may be several, but what makes that biggest impact on your life is to know you are valued and that you are willing to work on your self-care needs.
Dianne Dannhaus is a Lake Jackson resident, wife and mother of two grown sons who has a passion for writing and interior design. She started a private Facebook group “Sharing Secrets,” which has more than 6,000 followers. Direct comments and questions to bliving@thefacts.com.
