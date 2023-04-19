As I am sitting here writing this column, it is dreary and pouring down rain. Not the weather you would hope for or expect for spring break. Weather is something we have no control over. Even when you check the forecast and prepare for what is ahead it can change in an instant.
My son, JT, has had to cancel his Chubby Duck Golf Tournament the last several years due to bad weather. He used to have the tournament the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and after many years of having to cancel, he moved it to spring break. While the weather was not perfect, and he thought he’d be cancelling the tournament again this year, he got to have it. Even though it was cold and they had some drizzle, they made the best of the day.
While things like having to cancel a tournament, trip, party or whatever may be affected by weather, sometimes you just have to reschedule or figure out if it is worth all the effort you put into it. I’d say if it is something you are passionate about or something that needs to happen, you hopefully can figure out a way to proceed. As Tom Hanks said in the movie Forrest Gump, “Life is like a box of chocolate, you never know what you’re going to get.” So true! We don’t know.
There have been many times when I have been frustrated due to weather ruining, delaying or stopping an event from happening, but in the end, I realized you must make the best of a bad situation. It’s OK to be disappointed, but it’s not OK to let it impact your life in a bad way. How we cope with unexpected stress and frustration can easily be the difference between living a good life and living a bad one.
I am speaking this to myself as well, trust me. I love good, not-so-hot weather. I enjoy the beautiful days with a nice breeze and less humidity, but I have had days where I wanted rain or did not mind a dreary day to just stay home and relax, read, clean house or do things that I would not want to do on a gorgeous day.
I often make jokes about wanting to be a meteorologist because they can be wrong and still have a job. That just shows they are not in control of the weather or what might change. Our oldest son and his wife live in California, and the weather there this year has been off. So all I can say is we must live our best lives and not let the things that we cannot control, control us.
Dianne Dannhaus is a Lake Jackson resident, wife and mother of two grown sons who has a passion for writing and interior design. She started a private Facebook group “Sharing Secrets,” which has more than 6,000 followers. Direct comments and questions to bliving@thefacts.com.
