If you are from Louisiana or know someone who is, then you should know that there is always something going on. I cannot imagine how many festivals there are in my hometown of Lafayette, much less the entire state.
We recently attended the Festival International de Louisiane, which was founded upon being resilient during tough times, as it was created during the oil bust in 1987 when Louisiana’s economy was at stake. It was set up to help boost the cultural tourism and overall economy in their region while celebrating diverse music, food and art. More than 300,000 people from all over the country and around the globe attend this festival. It is the largest international music festival in the U.S.
It was so exciting to get to hear Lauren Daigle, a Christian artist who is from Louisiana and was raised in Lafayette. She was the top artist this year and was worth the wait and the crowd. We also enjoyed Burris led by songwriter Christopher Burris Hochkeppel. His music is considered the “gumbo of music!” It was incredible.
Some of my other favorite bands were Sweet Cecilia and Curley Taylor and Zydeco Trouble.
One of the many things I love about this festival is people-watching and meeting people from all over the world. There are no fees to attend and there are several different stages, bars and restaurants that you could go to and hear some amazing musicians. The food is incredible, and the art and merchandise are interesting and eclectic.
We love hanging out with family and friends who are family. I want to thank my friend Randy Anderson for letting us hang out with him and chill at his home, which is in the perfect downtown location. We got in so many steps and had so many laughs. We ate, danced, shopped, played games and went to bed exhausted every night. We came back to Texas worn out, but glad to have experienced such an amazing weekend and made lifelong memories.
Until next year … Laissez les bons temps rouler, which means, let the good time roll!
Dianne Dannhaus is a Lake Jackson resident, wife and mother of two grown sons who has a passion for writing and interior design. She started a private Facebook group “Sharing Secrets,” which has more than 6,000 followers. Direct comments and questions to bliving@thefacts.com.
