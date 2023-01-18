Self-care in the simplest form is exactly what it says: taking care of oneself.
In 2022, I found out after a 30-year diagnosis that I was misdiagnosed. To say that made me mistrust doctors is an understatement.
I went to a doctor here in town in November and literally waited almost three hours before I was seen. I went for a follow-up and waited over an hour. She came in with no apologies. After a harsh conversation I left and will never return. After putting in an honest review on Google, I realized I should have read the other reviews beforehand.
I am in the middle of reading a book a good friend gave me for Christmas, “Healed His Way” by Chelsie Ward, who is a wellness coach and healing minister. My friend knows I am constantly seeking ways to work on my health and that I prefer natural ways rather than meds. I get really frustrated when doctors want to put me on medication with side effects that are worse than the issues I am having, and they are not interested in trying to get to the source of the problem. I am not fully against medications, I just prefer them to be my last resort if needed.
I said all of this to say that it is extremely important that you be the best advocate you can be when it comes to your well-being. Just because you do not have a medical degree does not mean you cannot advocate for yourself.
When a doctor is condescending to a patient that should be a huge red flag. It’s your body, your life and you have other options and a plethora of doctors to choose from being so close to the medical metroplex.
Do yourself a favor and research, talk to friends and take the time to find a doctor that is open to more that just one way to self-care.
Dianne Dannhaus is a Lake Jackson resident, wife and mother of two grown sons who has a passion for writing and interior design. She started a private Facebook group “Sharing Secrets,” which has more than 6,000 followers. Direct comments and questions to bliving@thefacts.com.
