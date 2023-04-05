David and I went on a trip last month with our friends Cristina and David Bacica, and it was another check off our bucket list. We stayed in Scottsdale, Arizona, but took a day to drive four hours to Page, Arizona, to hike the upper and lower Antelope Canyons. Although the weather there was not perfect, it was still a great experience. The canyons are amazing. We also went to Horseshoe Bend at sunset, and it was beautiful.
In Scottsdale, we enjoyed the spring-like weather and ate at some great restaurants. A couple of them were located on golf courses, and the food and the views were stunning. Enjoying Old Town Scottsdale, Carefree and Cave Creek was also a fun day.
We hiked, ate, relaxed and enjoyed our time with the Bacicas in Arizona and learned a few things as well. Each time we travel, my husband and I learn something that would make the next trip even better. David and I love traveling and have been to seven countries in Europe and many states together. I personally have been to 36 of the 50 states in the U.S., so there are a few more to knock off my wish list.
Some of the things we have learned is to check the packing list you make to be sure you bring what is needed, and to check the weather ahead of the trip (although things can change). If you use Uber or Lyft, check the license plate and tell them your name before getting into the vehicle, and check to make sure there are not better ways to get to where you need to go.
When researching to take a tour, we found it cost less if you reserve it directly through the tour company and not a third party. We like to use credit cards that earn us points to save money on flights, hotels and rental cars. We take some cash when traveling, but mainly use one credit card — again it helps you earn more points — but you must be sure and pay them off monthly.
It is always a good idea to do plenty of research and talk to others that have been to where you are going to find out what they enjoyed and what suggestions they may have. I have many more suggestions, but these are a good start.
To me, everywhere I go to is an adventure. I always try to find fun, different or interesting things to do along the way. Even if I visit the same country, state or city, I try to do or see something that I haven’t before. I love visiting new places and meeting new people. I enjoy photography, spending time with family and friends, and making lifetime memories. Below is a quote from Ibn Battuta that I can identify with.
“Travel leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.