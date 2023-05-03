I attended a funeral last month for Daniel Dannhaus, and it was truly amazing to hear what a great dad, father, grandfather and friend he was. I, of course, knew he was a wonderful man, but hearing about his legacy was such a blessing and it made me think about the legacies we leave behind upon our passing.
Leaving a legacy means giving something that will be valued and treasured by those who survive after we pass away. Hearing what his daughter, Patricia, spoke about and his grandson, Daniel Monroe, and granddaughter, Autumn Flores, bonus son, Jason Langley, and best friend, Gary Vickers, made my heart swell. He was such a fun, honest and loving man. They all told such great stories and shared sweet memories.
I remember several of the Dannhaus reunions, and I always loved talking to Daniel and his precious wife, Florence. The last time I saw them both was several weeks before his funeral. He and his wife and some friends were mall walking and having coffee, and I took a picture with Daniel and his brother, Lee, and then with his wife, Florence. At that time Daniel brought up a story of when I stayed with him and Florence years ago in Huntsville. I was there for a meeting and Daniel talked about how much I made them laugh.
He was always such a sweet man, great hugger and had an incredible smile. He was so thoughtful and showed such love for his wife that he was married to for 63 years.
This just says a lot about the fact that funerals don’t have to be full of sadness, but they can bring joy to your heart when you hear what an impact someone had on so many lives and gives you reasons to up your game in the legacy you chose to leave behind. I think funerals should be a celebration of the person’s life, and even though they are gone from this earth, it doesn’t mean they have to leave your heart.
It’s not easy to lose a loved one, but it makes it easier knowing you will see them again someday if you are a believer in Christ. So, while we miss having them here on Earth, they are in a place where we someday want to be — Heaven!
Dianne Dannhaus is a Lake Jackson resident, wife and mother of two grown sons who has a passion for writing and interior design. She started a private Facebook group “Sharing Secrets,” which has more than 6,000 followers. Direct comments and questions to bliving@thefacts.com.
