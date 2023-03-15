When I was 11, I was queen of the Children’s Mardi Gras Krewe of Oberon in Lafayette, Louisiana, Queen Titania XLlll. It was a magical time in my life as a young Cajun girl. Those were moments I relished and hope to never forget.
Last month I made a trip to my hometown of Lafayette to attend the Xanadu Mardi Gras Ball. I was invited by one of my high school friends and childhood neighbor, Lisa Vidrine, and it was beyond awesome. So thankful she invited me as it was so much fun hanging out with classmates and reliving memories of my life growing up in Louisiana.
When I graduated from high school, I was ready to leave my home state and explore other places, I had no idea how much I would eventually miss my hometown. Laffy (its nickname) is a place where people are fun, friendly and generous. I love that there is always something to do and such amazing food to enjoy.
After attending the ball, I spent time at a couple of parades with my high school friend Tanya Thibodeaux and lots of her friends, who were tons of fun. I love meeting new people. The weather was beautiful, and we sat by a fire pit listening to a variety of music and enjoying some incredible gumbo made by Brad Landry. The parades were so much fun and, of course, I came home with an overabundance of beads, stuffed animals and the best memories ever.
I have such love for my hometown and even more love for all the friends and family I have been blessed to have in my life. I have lived in Texas for more than 40 years, and I love it, but as they say, there is no place like home!
Dianne Dannhaus is a Lake Jackson resident, wife and mother of two grown sons who has a passion for writing and interior design. She started a private Facebook group “Sharing Secrets,” which has more than 6,000 followers. Direct comments and questions to bliving@thefacts.com.
