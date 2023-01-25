With Brazoria County’s rich history comes the need to continue researching and investigating deeper to truly understand what happened in the area through the centuries. The Texas Historical Commission in collaboration with the Rice University Archeology Program are working to do just that.
For the second year in a row, Rice University and the Levi-Jordan and Varner-Hogg Plantations will work together in their mission to open up the world of archeology. They’re introducing two community members as interns through the Rice University Archeological Project Internship Program who will participate in their own research and excavation work.
“For the longest time archeology has been seen as a discipline that has been out of reach to a lot of the population. What we are trying to do is break down those barriers, so people realize that archeology is something that is accessible to everybody,” Levi-Jordan site archeologist Nicholas Bourgeois said.”It’s a great opportunity for both us and also the students at the university to help train future archeologists as well as allowing us to get data from these excavations that will help inform us about the lives of enslaved people.”
The project, spanning several upcoming weekends, will focus on teaching undergraduates and two members of the community, including a local student and a resident, the process of archaeology. They will go from fieldwork to lab work with three goals in mind — scientific, education, and community engagement.
“For the scientific goal, our research questions involve learning more about the lives of the enslaved people that lived at Varner-Hogg,” said project director Molly Morgan, lecturer in the Rice Anthropology Department and staff affiliated with the Center for African American Studies. “But our part of the project really has to do with working on the other side of Varner Creek, behind where the main house is at Varner-Hogg in the area where the cabin of the enslaved people were. We hope to find the remains that can tell us more about the details of their everyday lives so that their stories can be more visible in what people will be able to learn about when they visit those sites.”
Students in the field will earn course credit for the project. The interns are not required to have any prior archeology experience. Because of this they undergo an extra orientation about the basics of archeology, receiving supplies such as field journals to help prepare them for the work.
“The education goals are to gain familiarity with techniques of archeological excavation and collection,” Morgan said. “It is really a lot of fun and exciting but it’s also slow and standardized and kind of tedious sometimes. I like people to learn about the importance of finding archeological materiaIs in their original context and to gain a sense of the other methods we use to collect information from those contexts.”
The final goal of the project is to connect with the community and help to drum up more interest in what’s happening on the sites.
“We do hope to just sort of expand engagement with local communities so that all kinds of people feel like they know what’s going on at the site and they know some of the changes that are being made to the exhibits and to the narrative there so they can get more involved in the public archeology program,” Morgan said.
The interns will get to walk away from the program with a new understanding of the plantations, the archeological process, and a $1,000 stipend for their time and efforts spent working to further understand the history of the area.
“I always thought to do something like that I had to go to Egypt or something. It was on my bucket list and when I found out I had that opportunity here in Brazoria County, I was very excited about the chance to do that,” 2022 intern and Angleton resident Cheryl McBeth said. “One thing to understand is that not only is it a physical act but it is spiritual when you’re there digging in the ground. You’re also getting the opportunity to give a voice and a presence to the people that lived, worked, played, laughed, cried, and loved on that plantation.”
The work the program is doing to uncover artifacts and information about the area goes further than just figuring out what happened. They are also working to add to the experiences and narrative of the plantations, hoping to deepen their understanding, Morgan said.
“We are studying the history of slavery and all of the work that we do is always rooted in the gravity of acknowledging that this was the place of suffering for a lot of people,” Morgan said. “Those people deserve to be honored in that history and they deserve to have their stories told. That does add this extra layer to the work that we’re doing there.”
Once selected for the program this week, the two interns will undergo lessons on the basics of archeology before the work begins. In the coming weeks they will be joined by Rice students as they all learn together.
“It really is bringing together a team of students, professional archaeologists,and professional community members who can all share their knowledge and experiences towards having a better understanding of the site and what it means,” Morgan said.
