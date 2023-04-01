RICHWOOD
Tucked behind a gas station not far off the busy FM 2004 you’ll find a fruitful garden dedicated to community and education that is always looking for helping hands.
The Richwood Community Garden, run by Keep Richwood Beautiful, features several raised garden beds, compost bins, an herb garden and a few other things dedicated to growing fresh produce to be donated.
“The purpose of the garden is to grow fresh vegetables and give back to our community,” KRB Executive Director Kimberly Mayer said. “We have partnered with Brazosport Cares Food Pantry and often donate large harvests to them in order to offset the needs of people who struggle with food insecurity. Smaller harvests of vegetables are offered up to local residents when available.”
Of course, like most gardens in the area, it has suffered from the many bouts of harsh weather, but the garden is making a steady comeback. Tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, cabbage and more depending on the season sprout to life throughout the year.
“Over the last three years, we have grown a variety of plants, from fresh and fragrant herbs, to cut flowers and a wide variety of vegetables,” Mayer said. “At one point we had 17 fruit and citrus trees, but the multiple freezes that we had over the last two years have taken the majority of them.”
KRB’s motto “You and me… WE are KRB” are words that they take to heart, especially when it comes to the community garden. Without community volunteers who dedicate their time to help work on the garden, it wouldn’t be where it is today.
“We have dedicated volunteers who regularly attend cleanup events for Keep Richwood Beautiful as well as work our garden work days,” Mayer said. “This devoted group of people often bear the brunt of the work and are the same volunteers that show up time and time again.”
However, even with the number of dedicated volunteers who turn out to help, more people are always needed to help with daily tasks and upkeep. A lack of available volunteers means the garden is not able to reach its full potential in what it grows and can provide for the community.
“We would like the opportunity to share our love and dedication to the community of Richwood with others who also have a desire to serve, give back and make a real impact in our city,” Mayer said. “Volunteers are needed to help with the maintenance and upkeep of the Richwood Community Garden. This vibrant green space needs daily attention in the form of trash pickup, weeds pulled, raised beds needing watering, plants checked for pests and disease, compost bins turned and container plants attended to.”
Even people who don’t consider themselves experienced gardeners — or any type of gardener at all — should not be discouraged, she said. Everyone is welcome to volunteer and help out as the community garden is a learning opportunity, with experienced people around to help out along the way.
“Adults and properly supervised children are welcome to volunteer alongside a Keep Richwood Beautiful board member. No knowledge of gardening is needed because our executive director is a Master Gardener and a horticulture agent for Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service,” Mayer said.
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact KRB through krb_parks@richwoodtx.gov or follow the Richwood Community Garden Facebook page for information about upcoming work days, litter cleanups and beautification projects.
“Having a community garden in Richwood creates a sense of pride in our residents. It provides an opportunity for neighbors to come together and give back to those in need. It allows residents to hone their gardening skills and become more educated on best practices in gardening,” Mayer said. “It also allows adults and youth alike to get their hands dirty and work side by side for a united purpose. This green space is just one more reason that Richwood is a great place to live, work, and play.”
