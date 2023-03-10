SURFSIDE BEACH
Get down with the Irish and get your green on Saturday to celebrate with St. Patty.
The Surfside Beach St. Patrick’s Day parade is one of the largest and most anticipated events on the island every year with as many as 5,000 people attending at a time. Parade entries range from golf carts and horses to large floats, all decked out with enough green to make a leprechaun blush.
“Everyone always has a lot of fun,” Surfside Mayor Gregg Bisso said. “It’s great for our local economy, but it also gets our name out there.”
The parade starts at 1 p.m. at City Hall, 1304 Monument Drive, and will feature entries decorated with their own St. Patrick’s Day garb throwing beads, candy and other goodies.
Entries are free, and anyone can participate by registering at City Hall the day of the parade.
The city hosts a decorating contest for parade entries, split into categories: floats, vehicles, motorcycles, 4-wheelers and golf carts, and horses. They’ll be judged on a few things, with how festive and Irish they are receiving a lot of weight.
First through third place in each category will receive cash prizes and trophies. There are also three specialty overall awards. Because of the wide-open criteria for entering, the parade lineup is always a pretty large one.
“It’s a little bit of everybody. … I don’t know where all they come in from, but they come in from all over with their entries,” St. Patrick’s Day Parade secretary Dee Hallahan said. “Be it golf carts or floats or vehicles or whatever, they come from all over the place. I think the biggest year we had close to 100.”
The event is a rain-or-shine fundraiser with proceeds going toward the Surfside first responders. Visitors can make donations to the cause by purchasing novelty items such as T-shirts and koozies, Hallahan said.
Although the parade is the main event, the party does not stop there. After the parade ends at City Hall, there will be food and music, including turkey legs and sausage on a stick for sale. This year’s emcee will be Phillip Lee, who will keep the party going.
“We have a staging area down at City Hall, and in that staging area, we will have an emcee who will be playing Irish music as well as others,” Hallahan said.
The parade is a family-friendly event and everyone is welcome to enjoy the celebrations and spend time in Surfside, Hallahan said.
Parade entries are asked to be at the City Hall by 10 a.m. and will be judged at 10:30 a.m.
Registration for floats will be available at City Hall with no fee. There will also be an area available for unfinished floats and items for participants to throw throughout the parade.
The parade will travel from City Hall through Surfside before making its way back to City Hall. For a full route map and information, visit beachblarney.com
