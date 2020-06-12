CLUTE
The a rts are accessible to the youngest in our community, and the Summer Children’s Series hosted by the Clarion at Brazosport College is a great example of that.
Due to the coronavirus, this year’s event will be entirely virtual. Four summer shows will be streamed for free exclusively on the Clarion’s website at clarion.brazosport.edu, and on the facility’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, a news release from Brazosport College states.
The Summer Children’s Series has been offered since 2007, and the response has been very strong over the years, Clarion administrator Vorin Dornan said.
“There’s been a few ups and downs but overall it’s been really well attended,” he said.
Despite the differences in this year’s exhibition, the hope is that families will still have a good experience watching the shows online and that they’ll provide a nice diversion during the day — and that the Clarion will continue as a reliable source of entertainment, Dornan said.
All shows will be at 10 a.m. Wednesdays, except July 1, the release states. The Clarion will not be open for in-person audiences during the performances, the release states.
None of the performances will be available for viewing more than once.
“It’s a truly virtual series — it’s there at the advertised time and once the show is over, it’ll be gone,” Dornan said. “Even though we’ll have it broadcast on YouTube and Facebook … we’ll delete the link afterward.”
This year’s performance lineup includes a comedy magic show from Lanny Kibbey, varied styles of street dance from Soul Street, and a scientific journey to save a kingdom from an ice sorceress, the press release states. Closing out the series will be a musical performance from Summer Series favorite Tom’s Fun Band.
This’ll be the 10th year for the band to perform in the Summer Children’s Series, guitarist and singer Tom Wilbeck said.
“The Clarion is a fantastic music venue and the fact that they have a children’s series is amazing because it brings kids and families into this world-class venue, where they may not even know it existed otherwise,” Wilbeck said. “It’s just a great family gathering.”
The Summer Children’s Series is one of the band’s favorite shows to perform each year, he said.
Tom’s Fun Band performs interactive music for kids between 2 and 8 years old, Wilbeck said.
“We sing and dance,” he said. “There’s dances for every song, and plenty of sing-alongs.”
Their virtual performance will be similar, though it’s “much more difficult” to perform without the in-person feedback from the children, he said.
“We really miss the interaction,” Wilbeck said. “We shape our shows around what the crowd is doing and we don’t get to see the crowd right now, so we have to do our best to shape a show that we think that a home-based crowd may enjoy.”
While it’s more difficult, the three band members are all dads, so they think about what their own children would like and draw on feedback from past performances, Wilbeck said.
“We’ll be interacting with each other … maybe with just a little bit more staged antics,” he said.
That the arts are accessible to the youngest in the community is something Wilbeck hopes children and their families will take away from the series this year, he said.
“Music and dance and theater is all something that they’ll see in the summer program, he said. “We’re bringing music and we hope we’re bringing it in a way that will be very accessible for young people. Maybe a 4-year-old will be excited and want to pick up an instrument and start making music of their own.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.