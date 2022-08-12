The Women of Destiny are set to host their annual Men and Women’s Worship Convention Saturday at the Lake Jackson Civic Center.
The Women of Destiny are a female-centered ministry with a focus on helping women who have faced hard times in their life.
“We host a convention every year to show those that have been broken, the women that are broken badly and bruised that there is light and God,” founder Minister Lula Griggs said.
Several hundred people are expected to attend. Anyone is welcome to attend the convention and learn about the word of God and his love, where there will be many vendors and guest speakers. Scholarships will also be awarded at the convention.
“The mission of the Women of Destiny is to minister to the will of God, we are devoted to God and obedient to his word and His way,” Griggs said. “We are committed to promoting spiritual growth in the community with men and women and boys and girls.”
The convention will host a variety of vendors selling items such as jewelry and children’s books. The convention will also feature recording artists Evangelist Jekalyn Carr and Psalmist Kathy Taylor as well as Midnight Morning Ministries.
“Evangelist Jekalyn Carr is great. She is a recording artist, she’s won awards, she’s been singing and preaching since she was 12 years old,” Griggs said. “And Kathy Taylor is amazing; people love her.”
The convention pulls in people from all over the area, connecting with ministries and men and women through their worship and love of God, Griggs said. More than 600 people have attended the annual convention in the past.
“They have a thirst for ministry, a thirst to come together and worship with people of God,” event coordinator Yvette Jammer said. “We bring people from usually about five different counties together in worship, people as far as Houston, Galveston. This is just awesome worship.”
Same-day registration will be from 8 to 9 a.m. at the civic center, 333 Highway 332 E. Tickets are $50 for adults and $25 for ages 13 to 17. The convention will start shortly after.
For information, call Griggs at 979-236-0443 or Jammer at 979-235-0198.
Avery White is a reporter at The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0145.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.