ANGLETON
With everything going on in the world today, Brandon Rhyder decided that now would be a good time to release “I Believe.”
Written with two of his friends after Hurricane Harvey, the song is the first single on his new album, an EP called “Perspective.” Brazoria County residents will have the chance to hear Rhyder and his band perform it live tonight at The Dirty South.
“That song is about seeing the best in people in the worst of times, and it’s a song that I feel really should be heard right now,” Rhyder said. “It’s about seeing the better side of humanity, rather than letting people or the media feed us what they want to, and inciting anger and bitterness toward each other.”
This will be Rhyder’s first time to perform at the venue, owner Audra Robinson said.
“Our desire is to reach out to prominent Texas musicians and feature them at The Dirty South, and several of our guests … have let us know that he’s somebody they’re seriously interested in,” she said.
The Dirty South reopened with live music May 21, she said. On Thursday evenings, they have a singer-songwriter perform in a more intimate, acoustic setting, and Friday and Saturday nights, they offer a full concert with dinner, she said.
The restaurant is operating at 50 percent occupancy, and tables are placed on the dance floor to discourage standing around, Robinson said. Staff members take orders only from seated patrons to discourage huddling around the bar; tables and chairs are sanitized after each use, menus are single-use only, and salt and pepper shakers have been removed from the tables, Robinson said.
“We’re continuing to do exactly what the governor asked us to do,” she said.
Through it all, The Dirty South’s goal is to keep people in town instead of going to Houston or Austin to hear amazing music, she said.
“That was our goal from the entire development of the venue, was to have a really good Southern hospitality — and that means meals, the way we deal with our customers and live music, to really be a place where people can come and experience the South in a way that’s near and dear to our hearts,” Robinson said.
“Good Southern music, good Southern food, good Southern hospitality,” she said. “That’s our heart.”
The venue was closed for two months, but as it reopens and tries to get back to where it was before, they’re grateful for the community’s support, she said.
Rhyder said the same thing about his fans.
“We appreciate them,” he said. “We just appreciate their support, especially right now. We look forward to seeing them.”
Rhyder will take the stage with a full band between 9:30 and 10 p.m., Robinson said. Opening for Rhyder at 9 p.m. is J.R. Ancira, a singer-songwriter who has played The Dirty South multiple times.
“It’s really, really one of my favorite places to play,” Ancira said of the venue. “It’s been a really good feedback from the Angleton crowd and all of the surrounding areas.”
Ancira plays a lot of cover songs along with some originals — standard country and Texas music that the crowd is familiar with, he said.
“My influences range from George Jones all the way to some of the new guys,” Ancira said.
Ancira hopes that people walk away from his performance feeling like they’ve gotten more than they paid for, he said.
“I’m hoping they take away that I was able to do justice to each song, to deliver the songs with just a guitar, that they’re like, ‘Wow, you know, I wasn’t expecting this one guy with the guitar was able to keep us entertained and get us ready to hear the main act.’
“It’s a good feeling to walk away from a show knowing that people feel like you really impressed them,” Ancira said.
Rhyder’s hopes for the night are similar.
“We want people to leave with smiles on their faces,” he said. “It’s been a devastating hard time for a lot of folks. Everybody’s kind of tired of having to deal with it, so what we’ve been through with COVID-19 — we just pray we can offer people a little relief. That they have a good time and that we can start working our way back toward whatever normal is — something different than this.”
Tickets are $15, and all proceeds go directly toward paying the musician, Robinson said. To purchase tickets, visit www.thedirtysouthtx.com/events.
