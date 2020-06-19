FREEPORT
Historical museum staff always talked about doing a drive-in movie night, and the coronavirus pandemic was the inspiration they needed.
“Since the whole pandemic happened, we thought it’d be a great idea to introduce this event,” Museum Coordinator Sadie Smith said. “We’re just trying to provide, like, a positive environment for the community of Freeport, and just have a nice night for families.”
The drive-in movie will be a weekly Friday night event through August 7 at Brazosport High School, 1800 W. Second St. There will not be a showing July 3.
Last week they showed “Frozen 2” as the first movie, and despite a technical difficulty with the screen, the night turned out to be successful, Administrative Secretary Tammy Bell said.
“It went really, really well,” she said. “We got a lot of positive feedback. It seemed like everybody enjoyed it.”
Tonight’s movie will be the live-action “Aladdin,” Bell said.
“They’re all family friendly, but they’re not all animated,” she said of the movies they expect to show. “Some of them are kind of along the lines of ‘Remember the Titans’ and the ‘Karate Kid’ movie from the 80s so there’s a wide variety, but they’re all family friendly.”
Providing a positive family-oriented event was one of the reasons Brazosport High School decided to partner with the museum to host the drive-in, Principal Richard Yoes said.
“For us, the idea of doing a drive-in movie where the community and the kids can all come out and have something to do sounds great,” Yoes said. “We’ve had so much sympathy or empathy for the kids just being trapped at home all these months.”
There was some hesitation surrounding the risks of allowing multiple people to congregate on school grounds, he said.
“‘Are they gonna adhere to social distancing?’ ‘What do we need to do to ensure it’s all handled properly?’” Yoes said, citing some concerns. “It’s a city event but with the school district facilitating it, we still feel responsibility for that.”
Educators often worry about what kids would do if they didn’t have a positive outlet like this, he said.
“I’d just like to express my gratitude to the city of Freeport for their continued partnership and the stewardship of our students,” Yoes said.
Viewers are encouraged to park their cars in the student parking lot, where the movie is projected on a large screen. The audio will be broadcasted through a specific FM radio station, Smith said. Guests should bring their own snacks and stay in their vehicles to facilitate a contactless movie night, she said.
Portable restrooms, handwashing stations and trash cans will be available, she said.
“The movie begins at dusk, so it should be around 8:40 p.m.,” Smith said.
The gates open for people to start parking at 8 p.m., she said. No registration or tickets are required, and the public is invited to just show up, she said.
That’s exactly what Smith is looking forward to.
“We’ve been closed to the public for a while so I’m excited to start working with people again,” she said. “Definitely just having the community get together — but in a safe environment.”
