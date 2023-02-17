Sweeny Beautification Committee is hosting its second Mardi Gras Gumbo and Crawfish Cookoff at the Backyard Park, capping Saturday’s event with a traditional parade.
“It all started during Christmas in the Park. We were just discussing things to do, and we decided to start a Mardi Gras gumbo cook-off. Last year, the weather was cold and rainy, but our cookers stayed out there and our vendors stayed,” said Nicky Ordonez, Beautification member. “I want to say it was a success.”
The cook-off entry fee is $50 and setup is from 8 to 9 a.m. Judging is at 4 p.m. Awards are at 5 p.m. Zydeco music will play all day from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. The event also will feature a 5K fun run for an entry fee of $5. That event begins at 9 a.m. Bingo will be hosted by the Knights of Columbus at the Backyard Park pavilion from noon until 4 p.m.
The festivities conclude with a parade beginning at 7 p.m., which will organize at Sweeny Elementary School and end at the A.M. “Chick” Anderson Park.
“Anyone and everyone can enter the parade,” Beautification President Abby Kluttz said. “We love to do parades, especially for kids.”
To join the parade, visit the club’s Facebook page and fill out the form there or call Kluttz.
She said the volunteer group is excited for the latest fundraiser. The proceeds will be used to support committee projects, including the upcoming community-wide spring cleanup day, Kluttz said. The club is also responsible for organizing Pride Day in May and Christmas in the Park.
Kluttz said everyone is welcome to join by attending meetings at 6 p.m. the first Thursday in the Sweeny Chamber of Commerce board room, 111 W. Third St. Keep up with club news on Facebook.
“We make a lot happen … but the more the merrier,” Kluttz said.
For information, call Ordonez at 979-482-6998 or Kluttz at 979-235-0519.
