The Lake Jackson Summer Concert Series starts tonight and will last until July 7 with a lineup that has a diverse variety of music, including Latin, traditional country to tribute bands. All the performances, which are free, take place in Veteran’s Memorial Plaza outside the Doris Williams Civic Center.
“It is an area staple. The community looks forward to the series every year, Civic Center Manager Mallory Doyle said. “It’s a time for them to get out, unwind, relax and dance to their hearts desire.”
In putting together the series, the goal is to appeal to different audiences. Some of the acts have participated in the series before while others are new to the plaza. Breakfast At Tiffany’s, which opens the series at 7:30 p.m. today, is among the newcomers, and they bring a bit of everything.
“One of the hottest variety bands in Texas playing music from the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, latin, pop, rock, country and today’s pop hits,” Doyle said.
Another band that will make an appearance is TilluRide, who will be performing a mix of original music and covers of country music in early June.
“They started out as just a couple guys who loved to play and sing music getting together, but before long, they knew they had something that others would enjoy,” Doyle said. “They will be opening for the Eli Young Band this month.”
Also returning this year is the July 4 performance by local favorite Cole Degges, which will precede Lake Jackson’s fireworks display. Degges’ concert starts at a special time — 6 p.m. — and wraps up around dusk.
“Stick around for the annual fireworks show to follow the concert. Kids activities including inflatables will be available at no charge,” Doyle said. “Fun for the whole family.”
People need to bring chairs or blankets to sit on, but food can be purchased on-site — including a popular favorite making a comeback.
“Mama G’s will be returning, Michelle’s Cajun Shack, and after many years, this year we will be bringing back the very popular Tropical Sno-Cone, the red sno-cone truck off of Dixie Drive by Brazoswood,” Doyle said.
There is no age restriction for the concerts. For the full summer schedule, visit www.lakejackson-tx.gov. The series is sponsored by Olin.
“It’s a versatile event that can be fun for the entire family, or a great date, or to get out on your own and meet new people.” Doyle said.
Avery White is a reporter for The Facts. Contact her at 979-237-0148.
