ROSHARON
For most things the sky’s the limit, however that is not the likely case for Skydive Spaceland.
“That’s the one and only thing we do is throw people out of airplanes for fun,” Communications Director Christy West said. “With permission of course.”
Family owned Spaceland Houston, located in Rosharon is home to one of the largest operating civilian drop zones and training facilities in the country and has expanded to over five different locations in Texas, Florida and Georgia.
“We offer tandem first time jumps but we also offer skydiving training so you can get your license to skydive solo and that’s one of our biggest things,” West said. “We have more people getting their licenses from us than any single drop zone around the country.”
The facility offers experiences and packages including free falling or angle flying for skilled divers as well as those who just test the waters.
“There are lots of different things that you can do. We enjoy all of them,” West said. “We love training people. We have people coming from all over the world to train here because you can get your skydiving license in a week or even less if the weather is cooperating and you’re really motivated. It doesn’t have to take a week and can take as long as it takes. We pride ourselves as well on our training materials, which I think they’re some of the best in the industry.”
Skydive Spaceland, a three-generation family-owned business, started in the 2000s by the Boyd family who grew up surrounded by family skydivers including their father and grandfather.
Operations manager Stephen Boyd’s grandfather, Darnell Boyd, found the sport interesting and pursued it in the late 1960s and early ’70s, Boyd said.
“It was challenging to accumulate many jumps just because it wasn’t as commercialized as it is today. So every weekend he was going to a skydiving center here or there and accumulating jumps and developed quite a passion for this and even a few years later started a skydiving business,” Boyd said. “My dad and his brothers and sisters grew up around the sport. They definitely got their feet into that business and started skydiving and started training skydivers.”
However, the business started by Darnell Boyd many years before is not the Spaceland known today. After his grandfather’s passing, Stephen Boyd’s father Steve found himself stepping away from the world of commercial skydiving for a little while, but once again found himself back in the saddle moving down south to the Houston area to build his own business.
“He eventually opened up a skydiving training business in East Texas and then slowly but surely accumulated the pieces to run the business with an airplane and then a few instructional pieces of equipment,” Stephen Boyd said.
In 1999, while looking for a higher population base for his now full-time job, Steve Boyd and a friend sold the business in East Texas, moved to Houston and bought a piece of property in Rosharon where they laid the groundwork for Spaceland.
Even after the passing of Darnell Boyd, skydiving was an aspect ingrained in the family’s lives that helped create a sense of community that they translated into their facilities’ training effort that goes into their organization today.
“Most of my meaningful relationships are from or around involved with skydiving,” Stephen Boyd said. “We focus on training skydivers, and we treat every single one of our customers as if we’re showing them that they can do it — that you don’t need to be a special person and you don’t need to have special athletic skills or some special NASA training to become a skydiver. Almost anybody can do this, and almost anybody can get a license doing this, and we’re gonna show you that you’re one of these people.”
The community built within Spaceland is one that encompasses everyone, even the spectators are welcome to watch the jumps. The organization often hosts different events throughout the year welcoming people out to enjoy what they have to offer.
“It’s a really fun community, it’s just a really fun, fun way to meet a lot of people that have that in common,” West said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.