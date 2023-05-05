FREEPORT
Live music and community celebration is all someone could want for Cinco De Mayo.
The Cinco De Mayo Celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. today hosted by Freeport Main Street is a free event for the community celebrating an important day in Mexico history.
“Cinco de Mayo is mostly celebrated because of the Mexico victory in the Battle of Pueblo, and it’s just a way to honor and to celebrate the Mexican culture and heritage in our community,” Main Street Director Ana Silbas said. “Just coming together as a community, celebrating the diverse cultures that are in our community and listening to the music and dancing.”
Last year was the first time Main Street hosted the Cinco De Mayo celebration, and its success removed any doubt whether the organization would bring it back.
“The community response was fantastic. We had a great number of families, they were just outside dancing, enjoying the music, enjoying the food, it was just really great seeing the community come together like that,” Freeport Historical Museum Director Wade Dillon said. “I think having a cultural event downtown where you could still feel the ocean breeze being surrounded by history and celebrate heritage, I think that was a big draw.”
Featuring food and music, the celebration will be a night to remember with a live musical line up and activities suitable for all ages.
“Our entertainment lineup includes Los Corales, Westside Ballet Folklorico and DJ Roly,” Silbas said. “We will have some face painting and caricature artists, some organizations and businesses that will be present as well handing out freebies to the community. We will also be having some food truck vendors as well.”
With kids invited, some popular faces will make a reappearance at the celebration, adding to the fun experience for everyone involved.
Freeport Main Street revolves around building the culture of downtown. Hosting Cinco De Mayo alongside Freeport Economic Development Corp., Texas Gulf Bank, Community Health Network, 3D Marquee and Freeport Historical Museum is one of the ways the organization it working to make downtown a hub of activity.
“It is part of our mission as part of Freeport Main Street,” Silbas said. “We do focus on the historic preservation and economic revitalization of our downtown area. So we focus on four primary areas which include promotion, organization, design and economic vitality of downtown Freeport.
“This is kind of like a promotion event, trying to bring everyone to our downtown to celebrate and to come together as a community.”
