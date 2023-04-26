Although April 26 has been officially proclaimed as Old Guys Surf Reunion day, the veteran surfers of the area won’t hang 10 until this weekend.
The Old Guys Surf Reunion was started in 2014 by a group of surfers who called Surfside their spot in the 60s as a way to see old friends and honor those who’ve passed.
In the 10 years since, it has become an event over a thousand people look forward to every year. But because their proclaimed day, April 26, lands on a Wednesday, the reunion will not be held until this Saturday.
“The majority that started it and that were really interested in it and that follow it specifically are the people who have spent time at Surfside,” founding member Albert Brown said. “It’s quite a mix of people, people that lived there, people that spent time there, some people worked there at Dow and stuff and just spent time on the beach because they had a job there.”
The group has grown into a charitable organization, using the funds they raise through the event every year to donate back to the Surfside community including Surfside EMS and fire department, and donating benches and memorials.
“Part of our mission was to put money back into the community because we all appreciated the community that we surfed in and enjoyed so much,” Brown said.
Everyone is invited to attend and the group hopes to get more of the younger generation involved, Brown said.
“We gotta get some of these young people involved and be appreciative of the community,” Brown said. “We wanted to get more young people involved in the whole deal. So we kept telling everybody that this was a family affair and bring your kids and bring nieces and nephews. Bring everybody down, it’s a totally family friendly event.”
The reunion starts at 10 a.m. with a calling of names ceremony.
“We basically do like a prayer and calling in the names for all the surfers that have been lost, watermen who have been lost, basically Texas surfers, people who mainly called Surfside their home break,” reunion board President Austin Campbell said.
Afterward, the surfers will participate in the paddle to continue honoring those who passed.
“It’s a traditional ceremony for when somebody passes away, somebody who was a surfer passes away,” Campbell said. “They generally paddle out, circle up and just spread ashes or something like that. So in this case, it’s just circling up. Everybody usually has flowers and stuff like that.”
The rest of the reunion will be a party with everyone catching up. Stahlman Park will also be open until 10 p.m. with vendors, food trucks, and bathrooms.
“I know there’ll be some other clothing vendors, I think it’s going to be mostly art and surf related stuff,” Campbell said.
T-shirt sales and a silent auction will be held at Stahlman, proceeds of which will go towards their donations to the city. A surfboard will also be auctioned off during the reunion.
“We always have a pretty good, I would say, a pretty nice silent auction assortment because people kind of donate a lot of stuff,” Campbell said.
Reunion organizers opted out of having live music this year, he said.
“We have a little bonfire and everybody ended up there playing guitar and Bongos,” Campbell said. “So we just decided this year instead of having the band, we’re just going to have the event during the day and then in the evening, everybody’s going to kind of come out to the beach and sit at the bonfire. We said ‘hey bring your instruments and everybody hangout so that’s kind of the headline of it is the beach party.’”
The ceremony will start at around 10:30 a.m., but those who want to not miss a thing are recommended to come around 10 a.m. The reunion will end at around 10 p.m. and Stahlman will be closed for the night.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.