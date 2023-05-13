The team of James Brown, Jacob Villarreal, Phillip Stewart and Blake Sullivan was the lowest gross scoring team at the Brazosport College Foundation’s Gator Classic at The Wilderness golf course in Lake Jackson. Proceeds from the event go toward student scholarships at Brazosport College.
LAKE JACKSON — A large field of golfers recently participated in the Brazosport College Foundation’s Gator Classic golf tournament at The Wilderness golf course in Lake Jackson.
Funds raised from the tournament, which is now in its 24th year, go toward student scholarships at Brazosport College. The presenting sponsor for the Gator Classic was Freeport LNG.
The tournament has been a major fundraiser for student scholarships at Brazosport College for more than two decades.
The team of James Brown, Jacob Villarreal, Phillip Stewart and Blake Sullivan, which was sponsored by James and JoAnn Brown, was the lowest gross scoring team. This is the second straight year the foursome has claimed the tourney’s top prize.
The Fergusen team (David Drewry, Shelton Delk, Neil Simpson and Dustin Newsome) finished with the first-place net score, followed by the KCGS team (Craig Kaspar, John Stark, Ben Nelson and Josh Krobot) with the second-place net score.
Also finishing with a team accolade was the Kirksey team (Steve Durham, Jeff Newman, Brent Bowles and Miguel Sauceda) with a Wild Card Award.
Golfers earning individual awards were:
Alyssa Norris: Longest drive, women
James Brown: Longest drive, men
Alyssa Norris: Closest to the hole, women
Kyle Unnasch: Closest to the hole, men
For more about the Gator Classic golf tournament or to inquire about making a gift to the college’s General Scholarship Fund, visit Brazosport.edu/foundation or call 979-230-3234.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.