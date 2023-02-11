LAKE JACKSON
Sinthia Llanas didn’t grow up believing she should be in the spotlight. It took a long time and some growing pains for the once-shy 21-year-old to find the belief in herself that she could be like every other girl, she said.
“I grew up watching pageants, but I never had the confidence to do it until last year. I was going through some personal stuff and I decided to do something new,” Llanas said. “So I applied in the MissHoustonPageant.com, and two weeks later I received the confirmation confirming I was in.”
Llanas’s lack of confidence in herself came from growing up with a condition known as Poland syndrome.
“Poland syndrome is a condition where a child is born with missing or underdeveloped chest muscles. The shoulder, arm, and hand also can be involved. Usually, only one side of the body is affected,” according to kidshealth.com.
The condition affects Llanas left side of her chest, and she’s always been self-conscious about it, she said.
“I’ve never talked about it and it always kept me insecure. I was always wearing big shirts,” Llanas said. “I never thought that I could be like any other girl. For once, I feel I love myself just the way I am and I want to do this.”
She will use the pageant as a platform to bring awareness to the condition and help others who feel like she has in the past, she said.
“I feel like I’m in a time of my life where I feel more open and I feel like I can finally love myself and that right there was the first step in me doing this,” Llanas said.
Her medical condition has brought out the best in her, Llanas said, and even though she discovered there is a remedy available, she does not feel like she needs to change herself at this time.
Llanas attends Brazosport College and is working toward a degree in math. She hopes to attend the University of Houston to earn a bachelor’s in finance, she said. She would like to specialize in wealth management.
Llanas attributes her experience working with customers and her associates as assistant manager for Buckle at Brazos Mall with helping her build her confidence and believing entering the pageant is a doable step for her, she said.
“This place honestly has garnered more confidence in me than I ever had before,” Llanas said. “I didn’t want to talk to anyone. I used to be very shy back then.”
She is on her way to a managerial position with the company and plans to grow and learn as she pursues her education.
“She’s super awesome. She’s super outgoing and inspires everyone to want to be better and motivates the team to want to be their best,” store manager Clayton Kelley said about Llanas.
The staff is excited to see Llanas enter the pageant, and Kelley said he has watched her grow into who she is over the span of time they’ve worked together.
She is one of 37 applicants who were accepted for the pageant and the only one from the lower Brazoria County area and Angleton, she said.
“It’s an honor to represent this area. I grew up here,” Llanas said. “My whole life I’ve actually spent it in Angleton.”
Her father was her soccer coach who taught her to keep her feet on the ground, and even though applying for the pageant surprised her entire family, they support her and have helped to keep her calm throughout the process, she said.
“I want to send my message about Poland syndrome, that you don’t have to be perfect to compete in a pageant like that,” she said, adding that she wants to bring more recognition to the county as well.
The Miss Houston pageant winner qualifies to compete for Miss Texas, which can turn into an opportunity to be in the Miss USA pageant. She hopes to get that far, but knows just this pageant is a big step for her , she said. Whatever happens, she will be grateful, she said.
The pageant is at 3 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Hilton Houston Post Oak near the Galleria.
Llanas will need the support of the community in order to reach her goal. Everyone is welcome to cast a vote for her by going to misshoustonpageant.com/miss-contestants and searching for Llanas’ name.
For every vote cast, the NAMI Association will receive $2 to support its organization.
Llanas has words to inspire anyone facing self-doubt or insecurity when it comes to going for their goals.
“All it takes is patience, hard work, dedication — but most of all, they love themselves,” she said.
