LAKE JACKSON
With street names including Plantation Drive and Abner Jackson Parkway, the foundation of what would become Lake Jackson is far from a secret. But those who toiled long before Alden Dow mapped out a city are seldom given as high a profile.
The Lake Jackson Historical Museum is taking steps toward changing that, including this month’s exhibit, “Black History of Lake Jackson.” Presented in conjunction with Black History Month, it will remain in place until March 7.
“It’s really important to us that we be telling the full history of Lake Jackson and just looking at the history that has been told,” Lake Jackson Historical Association Executive Director Lindsay Scovil said. “We realize this is a big part of it that we just really kind of haven’t been talking about and the community wants to hear about these stories and about this part of our history. So we are really excited and proud to be able to put together this exhibit and highlight a part of Jackson history that hasn’t been talked about a lot.”
Lake Jackson for a good portion of its early history was an all-white town, she said, and the museum worried many people were not aware of the role it had in Black history.
“I think there is, there may be this misconception that because Lake Jackson was an all-white town for its early history, that there is no Black history here,” said Katelyn Landry, museum program and education coordinator. “I think this display counteracts that, shows that history and that community has been here for a very, very long time.”
Each piece of the numbered display will touch on a different piece of history through time, starting with the area’s days as a plantation. Pulling information from Joan Few’s book “Sugar, Planters, Slaves, and Convicts,” in which she wrote about the Lake Jackson plantation, and other sources, the exhibit includes a transcribed list by Few from 1862 with the names of 90 enslaved people who worked on the plantation.
“The first poster deals with slavery and Lake Jackson. Of course, Lake Jackson was a plantation first and foremost, that is why it has that name,” Landry said. “So we talked a little bit about some of the people who lived and worked there. Whave their names and their ages up on that poster, and we don’t currently have them named in any other portion of the museum or the plantation site right now that I know of. We thought it was really important that we take a look at who all those people were.”
The next poster talks about the plantation after the Civil War, going into detail about freed slaves who stayed in the area and what their lives were like.
“It deals with people who continue to live and work on the plantation land after emancipation. Some of them you see the same names sort of crossing over from that earlier list,” Landry said. “So even after emancipation, they continue to stay and work for wages, although those wages were very small and the treatment was still very unfair.”
Other panels touch on the convict leasing in the area that affected African American inmates before skipping to more recent times, with many of the stories from the later 19th and early 20 century reserved for a later display. But the timeline doesn’t skip the period of integration in the 1960s.
“Essentially, when Dow Chemical integrated, Lake Jackson did as well. So we’re talking about the mid-’60s,” Landry said. “There are some names of some folks who kind of broke ground in that respect and, for example, Frank Fields was the first African American man to work at the Freeport plant.”
Pulling inspiration from their display about Hispanic Heritage, another part will focus on individuals and their place in Black history in Lake Jackson, using firsthand accounts and oral interviews share their stories.
“We’re calling them Hometown History-Makers,” Landry said. “One display is about the Davis family; they were the first black family to live in Lake Jackson after it was incorporated in the ’40s. We had the great opportunity to do an oral history interview with Len Davis Jr., who was the father of the family at the time, and he talks about some pretty harrowing things that the family went through, some pretty racist intimidation and violence toward the children.
“The other two Hometown History-Makers are Sharon Barnes, who was the first Black council member in Lake Jackson, and JB Baker, who was the first black police officer and is currently serving as council member.”
While the uncomfortable parts of Black history are important to tell, the exhibit includes many positive elements, she said.
“The display of course, does talk about racism, discrimination and things that are quite harrowing to think about, but it also highlights some really just some really great people,” Landry said. “It’s really great stories that haven’t been highlighted before, such as the Davis family. There’s a portion about Lanier High School, which was the all-Black high school in Freeport. They were the first high school in Brazoria County to win a football championship, so it’s definitely not all about violence and sadness because, of course, that’s not what Black history is about.”
Because the museum is working to collect more information on Black history as time goes on, there is a piece of the display that welcomes visitors to submit their own stories for use in future exhibits and events.
“I would love to see us incorporate the history of African Americans in our city in a better way throughout all of our exhibits, I think that would be something we absolutely want to be doing in the future,” Scovil said. “I think it has really opened up people to see, ‘Oh, this may not have been my experience,’ or ‘This might not have been my parents experience,’ but what a great way to allow people to come in and see history and see our city from somebody else’s perspective.”
The exhibit is available during regular museum hours, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, at 249 Circle Way in Lake Jackson. Admissions is free but donations are accepted.
