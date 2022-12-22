LAKE JACKSON
The old Lake Theater was an important hangout for many people in the past, making it a sad day when it closed in the late 1990s. While the building has been repurposed, its legacy has not gone away.
The Lake Theater exhibit housed at the Lake Jackson Historical Museum has been a part of the building for awhile, but was to be renovated. After a much-needed facelift, the exhibit reopened to visitors earlier in the year, featuring daily historical showings as well as around 25 original theater seats.
“After Hurricane Nicholas, it became a space that needed to be restored, and so that took some time to get that taken care of, then we had an air conditioner leak problem, which extended it a little bit longer,” Lake Jackson Historical Association Executive Director Lindsay Scovil said. “Once we were able to get all those things under control, then we were really excited to open it back up to the public so that people can come in and be a part of the original Lake Theater again.”
Visitors are welcome to stop by the exhibit during regular business hours and enjoy one of the daily showings, each linking to some piece of history in the area — such as hurricanes or the impact of Dow Chemical.
“It’s a different film every day highlighting aspects of Lake Jackson history. So we hope that people come in and enjoy the regular films in addition to our special series as well,” Scovil said. “Visitors really love it. It’s so cool to be able to go in and sit in the original Lake Theater seats and watch a film again.”
Earlier in the year, the museum took a break from its usual showings to present various Halloween movies. They are doing so again for the Christmas season with the Christmas Cinema Series.
“We are showing some, vintage, retro holiday movies in our Lake theater exhibit, just to celebrate the season and also to promote the exhibit, it’s really pretty cool,” Program and Education Coordinator Katelyn Landry said.
Every Thursday through Saturday during December, including this weekend, classic Christmas movies and cartoons are played for visitors to sit down and have the Lake Theater experience.
“Thursdays we just show a series of cartoons mainly from the ’30s and 4’0s since they have to be in the public domain, and then on Fridays and Saturdays we’ll show an actual movie,” Landry said. “Most of the time they are not very well-known movies because they are public domain. So for the first weekend we showed a movie called ‘Santa Claus Conquers the Martians’ from 1964.”
Many people will be able to reminisce about their own experiences in the theater, for others the exhibit provides a perspective on what theaters used to be like.
“It brings back memories for a lot of people. It was opened in 1945 to I think all the way until 1997, so there leaves plenty of people around today who remember the actual theater,” Landry said.
The last showings of the cinema series will be at 2 p.m. today playing the 1955 version of “Miracle on 34th Street,” as well as at noon and 2 p.m. Saturday, each showing is an hour and a half long. Once the cinema series ends, the exhibit will continue with its usual documentary schedule.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is by donation.
