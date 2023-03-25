Our Lady Queen of Peace

Second Quarter

SECOND GRADE

A Honor Roll

Clark Cohea, Samuel Grable, Dylan Murray, Zoey Rafalski, Jaiden Reyes, Brendan Zielke

A-B Honor Roll

Lukas Blanton, Jocelynn Carrasco, Adryan Chavez, Penelope Kahanek, Jack Lewno, Aiden Ruthstrom, Hunter Spoor, Larissa Stefanov, Tara White

THIRD GRADE

A Honor Roll

Edward Bustos, Jacob Carrasco, Jairus Reyes, Addison Ross, Camryn Yarborough

A-B Honor Roll

Karina Buentello, Aubrey Jasso, Audrey Jasso, Liam Krohn

FOURTH GRADE

A Honor Roll

Gunnar Blanton, Theodore Stefanov, Ava Traynor

A-B Honor Roll

Maggie Atherton, Robert Hocutt, Kathryn Nielsen

FIFTH GRADE

A Honor Roll

Diego Avalos, Cortland Collins

A-B Honor Roll

Sophia Buentello, Timothy Castro, Audrey James, Nancy Nguyen, Audrey Simonsen, Tiberius Snyder, Matthew Wagner

SIXTH GRADE

A Honor Roll

Natalie Calzada, Brady Mergenhagen

A-B Honor Roll

Aiden Robotham, Anthony Salazar, Reiley Sparks, Katelyn Zielke

SEVENTH GRADE

A Honor Roll

Jack Blanton, Hadley Collins, Khami Jimenez, Zadan Lara, Jacob MacDonald, Josie Mulholland, Ashley Traynor

A/B Honor Roll

Sebastian Garcia, Andrew Johnson, Persephone Snyder, Chloe Stutts

EIGHTH GRADE

A Honor Roll

Benjamin Albarran, Julian Gamino, Nicholas Guerra, Peter Nguyen, Savannah Ortega, Macy Pretz, Kylie Zielke

A-B Honor Roll

Sophia Aaron, Corinne Mulholland

