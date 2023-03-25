2nd Quarter Honor Roll Our Lady Queen Of Peace Catholic School Mar 25, 2023 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Our Lady Queen of PeaceSecond QuarterSECOND GRADEA Honor RollClark Cohea, Samuel Grable, Dylan Murray, Zoey Rafalski, Jaiden Reyes, Brendan ZielkeA-B Honor RollLukas Blanton, Jocelynn Carrasco, Adryan Chavez, Penelope Kahanek, Jack Lewno, Aiden Ruthstrom, Hunter Spoor, Larissa Stefanov, Tara WhiteTHIRD GRADEA Honor RollEdward Bustos, Jacob Carrasco, Jairus Reyes, Addison Ross, Camryn YarboroughA-B Honor RollKarina Buentello, Aubrey Jasso, Audrey Jasso, Liam KrohnFOURTH GRADEA Honor RollGunnar Blanton, Theodore Stefanov, Ava TraynorA-B Honor RollMaggie Atherton, Robert Hocutt, Kathryn NielsenFIFTH GRADEA Honor RollDiego Avalos, Cortland CollinsA-B Honor RollSophia Buentello, Timothy Castro, Audrey James, Nancy Nguyen, Audrey Simonsen, Tiberius Snyder, Matthew WagnerSIXTH GRADEA Honor RollNatalie Calzada, Brady MergenhagenA-B Honor RollAiden Robotham, Anthony Salazar, Reiley Sparks, Katelyn ZielkeSEVENTH GRADEA Honor RollJack Blanton, Hadley Collins, Khami Jimenez, Zadan Lara, Jacob MacDonald, Josie Mulholland, Ashley TraynorA/B Honor RollSebastian Garcia, Andrew Johnson, Persephone Snyder, Chloe StuttsEIGHTH GRADEA Honor RollBenjamin Albarran, Julian Gamino, Nicholas Guerra, Peter Nguyen, Savannah Ortega, Macy Pretz, Kylie ZielkeA-B Honor RollSophia Aaron, Corinne Mulholland Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Mythology Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. 