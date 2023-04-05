FREEPORT
Kids at Freeport Elementary are staying on their toes for what comes next at their after-school program.
The En Pointe after-school dance program at Freeport Elementary was created several years ago by music teacher Kyndall Goff and volunteer Connie Marshall, aimed at teaching first- and second-graders the basics of various types of dance.
“They’re always super excited and it’s such a new environment for them, they just gobble it up,” Marshall said. “They’re such a delight to work with and they’re always surprised at what they’re able to produce. It’s just so fun to watch.”
Before the creation of the program, Goff was a dance teacher at a studio in conjunction with being a music teacher, but had to close down the studio due to the strain of doing both jobs. However, she did not lose the heart for teaching dance and now uses the after-school program as an opportunity to teach the children.
“I wanted to give the kids who might not otherwise be able to have dance lessons the opportunity to take dance classes, it’s something that they very much enjoy,” Goff said.
The program originally started at Fleming Elementary School, teaching older third- through fourth-graders, but after the transition to a pre-k through second campus, the program adjusted to first and second grade. It attracts about 40 students through the year, the teachers and volunteers in the program find themselves having a lot of support behind the program.
“Very supportive administrators, lots of campus support,” Goff said. “The parents are very supportive, and they are just really excited that their kids have this opportunity. We get a lot of positive feedback from the parents whose children are involved.”
The class meets every Wednesday after school for rehearsals, teaching the students many different types of dance, from ballet to even a little bit of drill team, all of that work will then go into two performances for parents throughout the year, a Christmas program and an end-of-year recital, showcasing the many dances they’ve learned.
“One group will usually do a musical theater piece. We usually have at least one ballet, at least one tap, jazz,” Goff said. “Because our hope is that these kiddos will continue dancing through the district. We also kind of introduce some of the things that they might do in drill team.”
Although En Pointe is an after-school dance program, dance is not the only thing the teachers hope students get out of the classes. They hope it teaches them more lessons and grow their confidence, as well as grow their exposure to other kinds of music.
“Dance will help you to develop in so many ways, and I don’t think they always realize it until later. They realize that their focus is there and that their awareness of their surroundings is there and just how to be leaders and how to focus and listen,” Marshall said. “They get exposed to music that they probably wouldn’t normally. We don’t always get exposed to some ballet music and some tap music, so they’re exposed to a lot of that as well.”
Each year, parents pay a one-time $35 fee at the beginning of the year for the program, which goes toward buying each student their own dance shoes to make the progression into the class easier, and cheaper than most dance classes.
“It provides them an opportunity, many of them wouldn’t be able to afford private dance classes, and so it provides them that opportunity to experience that,” Freeport Elementary Principal Maria Espinoza said. “It builds their confidence and makes friendships that they just really, really enjoy. I think it’s great.”
