LAKE JACKSON
Californian Keils Clark spent almost 70 years of his life not knowing an important piece of his family roots. Two years ago, he found out that they stem from Texas, and his search for the dad he never knew led him to Lake Jackson.
Phil Wolber, 81, has lived in Lake Jackson for 65 years and is part of the family tree that long hoped to be found.
Brought together by a simple over-the-counter DNA kit from Ancestry.com, Phil Wolber and Clark found out they were related. Phil Wolber’s brother, M.J. “Billy” Wolber, was Clark’s dad. The two met for the first time March 10 when Clark flew from his home in Mission Viejo, California, to Austin, where Wolber greeted the nephew he only remembered as a 2-year-old little boy.
In the 1950s, Billy Wolber and Clark’s mother divorced. The couple had two children, Clark’s older sister and himself.
After the divorce, the couple went on to live different lives. Soon after, Clark’s mom remarried and her new husband adopted her children, Phil Wolber said, putting the pieces of the past together for Clark.
Clark was never told that his adoptive father was not his biological father, he said.
The brothers rarely spoke about the children, Phil Wolber said, but he never forgot about them.
“He had no way of knowing where they were,” Phil Wolber said of why his brother did not pursue a relationship with his kids.
Billy Wolber was an Army man who served in World War II, Korea, and two or three tours in Vietnam. He went on to marry again after meeting his wife, Kikue, in Japan, but never had any more children, Phil Wolber said.
His brother died from a brain tumor in 1981, he said.
Passed on to Phil Wolber after the deaths of Billy and Kikue was a worn box of keepsakes with carefully kept pictures of Billy and his children before the separation.
After birth certificates were found among his mother’s belongings by his stepbrother, Clark said he was told he had been adopted and the man he thought for 70 years was his biological father was not. The only information he had was the last name Wolber.
“It hit pretty hard,” Clark says of the news. “I was in my late 60s when I found out.”
Around the same time, Phil Wolber’s wife, Lisa, bought him an Ancestry.com DNA kit as a gift. For fun, he filled out the family history he knew on the website, swabbed his mouth and sent the kit off to the lab.
Curious about his real dad, and with some prompting from his daughter, Clark submitted a kit of his own to the same website. When he saw a family DNA match that said 99 percent, he took the risk and reached out to Wolber, not knowing it would be a direct link to his biological father.
“He got on there and he found me and then he contacted me and wanted to know if I knew M.J. Wolber,” Phil Wolber said. “I said, ‘Yeah, that’s my brother.’”
Phil Wolber and Clark eased into the relationship with texts and phone calls that eventually became more frequent and consistent.
“First of all, I didn’t know who he was. I just thought he was a relative and I was just asking if he happened to know my dad because I didn’t know anything about him,” Clark said. “And when he responded, ‘That’s my brother,’ I thought “Whoa, I hit the jackpot.’”
After two years, Clark knew he would regret it if he didn’t come out to meet his uncle while he had the chance, he said.
“When I was flying here, I was very anxious and apprehensive,” Clark said. “I didn’t know if we were going to get along.’
As soon as they met, they hit it off, Phil Wolber said.
They met in Austin so Phil Wolber could take Clark to visit Lampasas, where the family was raised, and to the gravesites of his grandparents. Phil Wolber also took him to visit close friends of the family who shared their memories of Clark’s father, giving him insight into what kind of man he was.
Sixteen years younger, Phil Wolber tearfully recalled a memory of his brother coming home from war when he was just 4 years old and the joy it brought to the family.
“He was a very good man, patient and took care of his wife. He was a good-looking man. Everybody liked him,” Phil Wolber said. “He was good to my mother and daddy.”
One of the most unbelievable revelations was Clark and his father served in the Vietnam War during the same years — 1969 and ’70. Clark was in the Air Force while Billy Wolber served in the Army.
“What are the odds?” Clark said.
They also visited Burnet, where Billy Wolber owned a gun shop, a passion Clark didn’t know he had inherited and would have shared with his biological father.
“I’m into guns too, and I never knew why because no one in the family is into them,” Clark said. “So I’m standing in the barn and looking out at the field and it just came over me that I’m seeing what my dad saw and I’m walking in his footsteps and I’m talking to his best friend. …
“At his grave, something just came over me and it brought me to tears and I’m not an emotional guy.”
Afterward, the two traveled to Lake Jackson, where they have spent the better part of a week enjoying each other’s company.
The two have laughed and cried together, Clark said.
Clark feels a little robbed and would have liked to have met his father, he said, but he’s trying not to be bitter. He is thankful to know this part of his family and will continue to build the relationship with his uncle after he returns to California this weekend, he said.
“They would have liked each other. They would have gotten along well,” Phil Wolber says of Clark and his brother. “I know my brother would have liked to have a relationship with him.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.