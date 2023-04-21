WEST COLUMBIA
Friday night in a small town will feature a big headliner when Larry Joe Taylor takes the stage at the 68th annual San Jacinto Day Festival at 7 p.m. today.
Fans will delight in “Kamikaze Cowgirl,” “Meet Me Down in Corpus,” “Island Time” and “Third Coast.”
Chris McCann, director of West Columbia’ economic development and tourism, is a huge fan.
“He’s like our Texas Jimmy Buffet. I’ve been following him for years,” she said. “I can’t get enough.”
Taylor appeals to Texans because he sings about his home state, McCann said, and he particularly enjoys the Gulf Coast. Taylor is a seasoned singer and songwriter who draws more than 75,000 people to his annual Texas Music Festival at his Melody Mountain Ranch in Stephenville, which is set for April 24 to 29 this year.
Taylor’s warmup act will be Andi Holleman, who will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. Holleman plays Texas dance halls, including Gruene and Fiesta San Antonio.
Both live music events are free and take place at the Sands Weems Pavilion at the American Legion Hall, 219 Veteran’s Memorial Park Drive. Be sure to check out the beer garden inside the fence at the American Legion Hall grounds today and Saturday.
Kids can play to their heart’s content at KidZone which is free and opens at 4 p.m. today and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Kids can play as much as they want. There are old-fashioned sack races and tic-tac-toe as well as a blow-up hoop mania and more.
Find local, homemade goodies at Trade Days in and outside the Civic Center from 4 to 7:30 p.m. today and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
A barbecue cookoff begins at 6 p.m. today behind Prosperity Bank in the parking lot. The cookoff continues through Saturday with awards announced at 5 p.m. at the Sands Weems Pavilion stage.
Saturday events include the fourth annual Grit Fitness 5K Run, 5K Walk and Kids 1K run at Hanson Riverside County Park. Runners meet at 6:30 a.m. Preregister online at gritfitnessocr.com or on-site at 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
The parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday from Griggs Field on Loggins Drive. The parade will turn onto Roughneck Drive, then right onto South 17th Street, right onto Brazos Avenue, right onto South 13th Street, right onto East Bernard Street and end at Heritage Hall.
West Columbia Rotary will have its 47th annual Shrimp Boil, Fish Fry and Auction from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Lunch tickets are $20 a plate. Purchase tickets at Prosperity Bank in West Columbia or from any Rotarian. The community is invited to eat at the American Legion Hall grounds or drive by and pick up plates. Vehicles should drive east on Jefferson and stop at the tents at the back gate for to-go plates.
The coronation of the Belle of the Brazos and Little Belle will take place at the Sands Weems Pavilion at the American Legion Hall at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Food truck vendors will set up Saturday behind Prosperity Bank, and local entertainment will take the stage at the Sands Weems Pavilion from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday.
For information, call West Columbia Chamber of Commerce at 979-345-3921.
