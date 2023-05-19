Adding a new spin to the Clarion stage, Gina Chavez is set to perform tonight with original Latin and Americana music.
Chavez is an award-winning artist who has had music featured all over the United States. She will perform selections from her various original albums, including her 2020 Latin Grammy-nominated “La Que Manda.”
“She’s an Austin-based artist. She’s an Austin Music Award winner, Musician of the Year,” Clarion Administrator Vorin Dornan said. “She has been featured on NPR’s ‘All Things Considere’d and the tiny desk concerts.”
Although this concert is happening today, it has been in the plans at the Clarion since the 2020 performance season. However, because of COVID, it has been on hold until this year. The Clarion reached out to Chavez because of her unique way of performing as a bilingual artist that appeals to an even larger audience, speaking Spanish as well as English in her songs.
“The reason why I chose her a couple of years ago was I’ve always got the request to have Hispanic performers, and when I booked them, they would sing songs in Spanish and then audience people would complain that all the songs were in Spanish and they didn’t know the words,” Dornan said. “So Gina, she does songs in English and Spanish. She’s a bilingual performer and what she does is, she’ll sing the line in Spanish and then repeat the line in English in the song so it’s translated for you.”
Through Chavez’s original songs, she tells personal stories about growing up, bringing in an emotional side to the performance. But she and her five-piece band make sure to bring energetic rhythms into the mix to keep the performance upbeat.
“We like to take people on a journey. I definitely share stories and songs of growing up in Texas and being a Catholic and a queer Catholic,” Chavez said. “So my music is definitely mostly autobiographical, but we like to definitely take people on a journey, but also get people moving. We have a lot of different flavors from Latin America and from other parts of the world rhythmically and definitely keep people moving for sure.”
Chavez’s expected audience is varied as her only mission is to share her music and to tell her story. All are invited to come out and watch the performance.
“I’m proud to say we played to all kinds of audiences all over the United States. So I guess we’ll see who shows up. I love playing to all kinds of people. So to me it doesn’t really matter who’s in the audience; we are going to have a good time,” Chavez said. “I definitely just kind of love to share my story through song and hope that other people realize how important everybody’s story is.”
Chavez performs at 7 p.m. today at The Clarion, t500 College Drive in lake Jackson. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and BC employees, and $10 for students and children, and are available at clarion.brazosport.edu.
