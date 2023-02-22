CLUTE — Master’s Voice, a quartet founded in 1995 to bring an evangelistic approach to singing and preaching the life-changing gospel of Jesus Christ, is returning to Brazosport for the first time in six years.
The Oklahoma-based group will perform at at 6 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church in Clute, 101 E. Brazoswood Drive. A love offering will be taken during the performance.
Founded by Ricky Capps, the owner of the group wears many hats, fulfilling the roles of preacher, boss, emcee, tenor and comic relief. Fans around the country are amazed by the passion he brings to the group’s style of Southern Gospel.
“When I die, if people can’t say that I reminded them of Jesus, then my life was in vain,” he said.
Other group members joining Capps, a tenor, include Jerry Pilgrim, the bass singer; lead T.J. Evans; and baritone Lathan Moore.
Master’s Voice most recent album is “A Real Good Day,” released in 2022. A review of the title noted the group infusing a more country flavor to its sound, which Capps and Evans produced.
“Master’s Voice have always provided listeners with quality Southern Gospel quartet music,” reviewer Steve Eaton wrote for the “Southern Gospel Views from the back Row” website. “Even though stylistically the album is a bit more country in style, is still provides listeners with quality quartet music. While the album may not get the buzz it would have with a label like Crossroads behind it, please don’t sleep on this recording.”
Other albums from recent years include 2020’s “Solace,” a Christmas album “A Season to Sing” in 2019 and earlier that same year “Vintage,” a collection of new recordings of well-known Southern Gospel classics and hymns.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.