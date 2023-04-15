CLUTE
Patricia McCain titled her book “ Maybe Tomorrow,” because they are two words that emulate hope for a better day, and hope keeps her strong enough to get through the challenges and devastations of life, she said.
Her grandmother’s wisdom and love inspired the title of her novel, McCain said.
“When she could tell I wasn’t having a good day, she’d put her arm around my shoulders and say, ‘Maybe tomorrow will be better,’ and that’s why I named my book ‘Maybe Tomorrow,’” she said.
It begins with the story of a young woman named Adella, then covers the life of her daughter, Lori.
Mildred Tate, known as Adella in the book, grew up in Oklahoma in the 1930s. She lived a harsh life as the youngest of five children. Her father died when she was just a year old and left her mother with many mouths to feed, McCain said.
At 16 years old, Tate began working as a carhop to help her mother with finances. She worked hard until she was able to move herself a little closer to Tulsa, where she got a better job as a soda jerk.
At Tate’s new job, she met a boy and soon a romance blossomed, but it wouldn’t last. The young couple struggled financially because the young man lied about his age — he was three years younger than her.
Partnered with the fact he wouldn’t work, years later he became the biggest bootlegger in Tulsa and spent several years in jail, causing major issues in their love story, McCain said.
Amid their struggles, the couple had four children, including daughter Patricia McCain.
Tate eventually moved her family to Freeport in 1951. There, she became interested in conchology, the study of “seashells,” while visiting local beaches.
In 1960, Tate formed the first shell club in the area and was later one of the founders of the Brazosport Museum of Natural Science. She also served as the museum’s curator of malacology, which is the study of hard-shelled mollusks, McCain said.
At the age of 70, Tate began her mission to designate a state shell. On May 13, 1986, she discussed her dream with several Texas legislators at a coastal rehabilitation meeting. During the next legislative session, a resolution naming the Texas lightning whelk passed both housed and when to Gov. Bill Clements, who signed it into law on April 22, 1987.
McCain felt that her family’s story needed to be told, and she hopes a secret she once kept could help someone else get through their own troubles, she said.
The character Lori is based on her own life, McCain said. In the book, Lori has a secret she dares not tell anyone, especially her mother — her father sexually abused her for several years, McCain said.
McCain’s novel brings to life her struggles and successes and gives a glimpse of what life was like during those traumatic times.
The strength she finds to face her life each day isn’t easy to come by, but a young boy captures her heart and becomes her reason to continue, McCain said. Eventually they would marry.
“We had a real strong friendship between the two of us, and he is marked throughout the book,” she said, “He was my love and my companion who kept me strong.”
Readers may find themselves rooting for Lori and hoping that maybe tomorrow she will find the love she has been looking for her whole life and be able to rid herself of the secret she has been holding onto for so long.
Family and her love for God keep her facing each day as it comes filled with love, McCain said.
“Mildred Tate, my mother, is one of the main characters in my book, ‘Maybe Tomorrow.’ Her strength, along with my grandmother’s faithful teachings about God, inspired me to write my story,” she said.
McCain received unimaginable support for her book from her local community, especially Willow Church, where Pastor Derrick Snodgrass spoke to the congregation about how moving this story was, she said.
The church hosted a book signing for her Feb.12.
Brazosport Center for the Arts and Sciences executive Director Wes Copeland expressed his support and gratitude for McCain and her book.
“It was one I couldn’t put down until I had finished the whole thing,” he said.
McCain has spent the past 45 years volunteering at the center, a facility set in motion by her mother and her love for knowledge, she said.
A sundial commissioned in Tate’s honor sits at the entrance to the center, and McCain felt it just made sense to show off her book there.
“Mother was a big part in having the Center for the Arts and Sciences built. The sundial out front, the State Shell of Texas and the Hall of Malacology are all because of her,” she said, “Therefore, I find it only fitting to present my book to the public in the very spot she helped to create.”
McCain’s goal with her novel was to bring awareness and hope to other young girls who may have had a similar experience, she said.
“Faith, determination, the Bible — you can get through anything if you just have faith and have courage to face everything that you have to face every day,” she said.
