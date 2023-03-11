With a baby on the way, she painted the day away.
Emily Greathouse has been painting fence murals for clients since the pandemic, but she kicked it into high gear while waiting on her baby to come after being placed on unpaid maternity leave sooner than expected.
“It’s kind of a funny story about my stepmom,” Emily Greathouse said. “It was during COVID. My stepmom was just like, ‘Hey, go outside and paint this on our fence,’ and I was like, ‘OK,’ so I went outside and, you know, did some artwork on the fence and she started posting it and that’s just really how I got business.”
Starting by just doing fences of family members and friends, Greathouse has expanded to creating murals for community members while on maternity leave. It allows her to earn a little extra money to help supplement the income she’s lost while on leave, she said.
“She’s always been so artistic that, you know, we pushed her to try to use those talents,” said Casey Greathouse, Emily’s stepmom. “It’s any little bit that can help her since she’s going to be a single mama. You know, any little bit helps, so hopefully she continues to move forward with it. That’s her plan.”
Emily Greathouse will go into a job with acrylic paints, and depending on the size of the project, she will take from a few hours to a few days free-handing the design. She then finishes it off with a layer of varnish to ensure it stays for the long run.
She’ll paint just about anything at the request of her clients, but she is mostly known for her colorful gardenscapes.
“She’s got a hand for art. I guess she got it from my grandmother; my grandmother was an artist as well,” said Emily’s father, Billy Greathouse. “She can paint or do pretty much anything, really. It’s not just flowers and butterflies. I mean, she did a Kid Rock mural for one of my best friends in the Rancho subdivision.”
With about 80 murals under her belt, that art form is what she’s mainly known for, but she also makes signs and other house decorations that she advertises on her Facebook page. She is open to whatever else her clients would like her to paint, too, she said.
“She’s just really crafty in all sorts of ways. She’s done some stuff for people for Christmas. When holidays come up, she’ll do door signs and things like that,” Casey Greathouse said.
Once off of maternity leave, Emily Greathouse hopes to continue to create art at least still part-time on the side as another source of income. Many of her mural clients will sing her praises over the work she’s done, talking about their beauty and the longevity of the art.
“It’s been about a week, maybe two, and what she did for me was like a memorial wall,” client Eva Ramirez said. “She put a ‘rest in peace’ and she just put all the names of my relatives that had passed on, and she did a wonderful job. She’s really good, she’s really nice, very reasonable,. She’s very personable, very sweet and, whatever you need, she will do for you.”
For information on her art and her services, visit her Facebook page. Orders might have to wait a little bit, though — she gave birth to a healthy baby boyWednesday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.