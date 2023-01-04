Every year on New Year’s morning you’ll find a group of people at Surfside beach holding emotions of excitement and reluctance along with their beach towel, as they prepare themselves for the Polar Plunge.
The dare started almost twenty years ago with a group of Surfside residents. Since then, the annual Polar Plunge has grown to be a tradition for the island.
The challenge is for participants to not only run into the ice cold water, but also dunk their heads to get completely drenched, thus fully welcoming in the new year.
“It’s just a way for us to cleanse ourselves wfor the new year, for a fresh start,” original group member Darlene Aust said. “We haven’t stopped, we’ve just gotten larger and larger. There’s more people living down here these days.”
While the group of brave souls has grown through the years, the 2023 group was the largest to ever to gather, likely due to the warmer weather on the day rather than the subfreezing temperatures from the previous week.
“This is amazing, tourism specialist Michelle Booth said. “I think this is the largest group I’ve seen. I think with it being in the 20s last week, a lot of people don’t see today as much of a challenge.”
Among the many Surfside residents were a few visitors from out of town all looking for the unique New Year’s experience. Among them was Megan LeGrue from Houston who underwent a heart transplant four months earlier.
“New heart, new beginning, new year,” LeGrue said. “It’s just a cleansing of the soul.”
Once completing the challenge and returning to shore, participants did not find coffee or hot chocolate waiting for them, but rather multi-colored jello shots passed out — to those of age — from a Spiderman lunchbox by resident Lisa Head. She is the proclaimed ‘Jello Shot Lady’ on the island, adding an interesting twist to the already unique celebration.
“I just think it’s festive and fun for the new year,” Hea said. “Most people don’t really want to take a shot of tequila this early in the morning but jello shots, they’re always fun to have around.”
The Polar Plunge is among the many free events Surfside brings to its residents and visitors alike, all with the idea of welcoming more people to the island to enjoy what they have to offer.
“This is just another fun event that we have that has people coming out, for some people this is their eighth or ninth time doing it,” Mayor Gregg Bisso said.
