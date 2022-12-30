SURFSIDE BEACH
‘Twas the night before New Year’s Eve in 2005 when a group of friends partying at the beach dared each other to jump into the freezing waters of Surfside Beach and little did they know their brave initiative would become a tradition.
“I was the one that started it,” Darlene Aust said. “I had seen polar plunges before and our group of friends that we kinda hang around a lot together, we all decided we were going to do this polar plunge.”
The morning of New Year’s Day in 2006 the five friends went out to Surfside Beach in their bathing suits and had their first plunge.
“In maybe 2010 or 2012 Mayor Greg Bisso originally started making it popular. I believe, we were doing it for four or five years prior,” resident Norman Llewllyn said. Then the Bissos became aware of it and started putting it out on public media and all kinds of people started showing up.”
Llewellyn and Aust were unaware their idea would inspire the Surfside community to take part in this event for more than 13 years.
“In 2008, more people started joining after hearing about us doing a plunge through word of mouth and we thought ‘Hey, the more the merrier,’” Aust said.
Polar plunges are popular events held nationwide where individuals leap into wintery cold waters for different personal reasons including raising money for charity or simply celebrating the New Year, but for some of the initiators, there’s a more profound meaning.
“It’s the start of a whole new year, new excitement, new friends,” Aust said. “Coming to the event opens up the year with an exciting act that can be symbolic for facing challenges straight on for the months to come and to welcome the adventures that may arrive.”
Plungers must commit to the task or it’s meaningless, Llewellyn said.
“Some people run waist-deep into the water then run out and we’re like, ‘No, no, no, you have to dive all the way in. Your head has to go in the water before it counts,’” Llewellyn said. “Every year I try to be the first one in the water — ego involved. I gotta be the first one with my head all the way in, that’s what I like. Years ago my son and grandson who at the time was 3 years old went in. If he can do it anyone can do it.”
The event in the past has been at Surfside pedestrian beach, but this year it will be at 10 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Whelk Street and Beach Drive.
“It’s just fun; it’s a fun way to start the new year,” said Michelle Booth, tourism specialist for City of Surfside. “If you have resolutions and want to start fresh, it’s a cold and good way to do it. If you’re not willing to participate then show up and cheer others on.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.