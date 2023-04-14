BRAZORIA
Bobby Reed invites audiences to say hello to old friends and welcome new ones with the return of his reunion show.
Reed has successfully held the biannual show after he made the tough decision to close the Lake Theatre in 2008, because of the loyalty of the show’s fans, he said.
For months after the theater closed, Reed would see previous customers in stores throughout the area, and each time they would tell him the theater was their life, he said. That cemented his decision to bring the show back every six months with a reunion-type theme.
Twice each year, Reed works to bring fresh new talent and audience favorites to the stage. His next show will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Brazoria Civic Center Theater, 202 W. Smith St. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
The lineup includes one-time “The Voice” contestant Mary Sarah, who hails from Nashville. Also featured are 7-year-old singer Blair Kudelka from Hallettsville and Brazoria’s own Chase Richburg. The Hello Texas Band will be there along with local favorite Tim Jones and several other performers.
Mary Sarah began her singing career at about the age of 11 she says, performing in opry houses with the support of her dad, Todd Gross. The two will sing a duet among the many songs she’s set to perform, Mary Sarah said.
The singer, songwriter and recently turned actress will bring her multiple talents to her home-state stage from Nashville, she said.
“Texas will always be home for me,” she said, which is why she’s willing to leave the big city to perform for Reed’s show.
Mary Sarah also made a name for herself in season 10 of “The Voice,” where she earned a four-chair turn by the judges. She chose Blake Shelton as her coach, which led to a Top Six finish for that season.
Blair Kudelka has always been a singer, starting out with her first stage performance of “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” when she was 2 years old, mom Danielle Kudelka said.
She recently performed in the Houston Rodeo Rockstar competition and made it to the Top Five. The well-spoken young performer says she gets “nervous-cited” when she’s on stage, but she loves it and her ultimate goal is to sing at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
“I just think country music is really pretty,” Blair said. “Sometimes it can be sad, sometimes it can be happy — it’s a mixture of both, but at the same time it’s really pretty. I just love it. It’s in my heart.”
Included in her setlist, Blair will perform “Tulsa Time” and “San Antonio Stroll,” which she says tells a little of her own story.
Richburg will bring the hometown honkey-tonk sound from Brazoria.
In 2015, his junior year of high school, Richburg attended a Bobby Reed Reunion Show. Coming off winning his high school talent show, he felt ready to hit the big stage and asked Reed if he could perform for the show that night.
“He said ‘absolutely not,’” Richburg said, recalling the conversation with a laugh. “I thought, ‘All right, no big deal.’ I turned around and walked away and he called me back.”
Reed took Richburg outside and told him in 30 years, he’s never done anything like it before, but God told him to allow Richburg to perform that night, he said.
“Good or bad, you’re on,” Reed said to Richburg.
Richburg received a standing ovation to his rendition of Keith Whitley’s “Don’t Close Your Eyes.” Saturday will be the first time since that evening that he has the opportunity to play a full set for Reed’s show.
“I’m coming back to Brazoria, Texas, my hometown,” Richburg said. “It’s actually in the neighborhood I grew up.”
For a full lineup of performers and to purchase tickets, visit www.bobbyreedevents.com.
