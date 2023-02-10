Tony Jackson is a rising star in the music industry, providing a sound inspired by traditional country.
“He’s got a very strong social media presence; he’s been a big hit on Spotify, YouTube,” Clarion Administrator Vorin Dornan said. “He performs some original music and also performs some of the great old-time country music songs, but he’s remade them in his own style. He’s an extremely entertaining individual. He’s got a fantastic voice, he’s a great singer and performer and does great music.”
Jackson grew up listening to the older vein of country music while living overseas with the military. Legendary greats such as Randy Travis and Merle Haggard were part of his playlist, and he finds himself mixing their style into his own music.
“I had the opportunity to meet Randy Travis, a fellow Texan of yours, when I was 12,” Jackson said. “He came over to do a USO show. He was pretty nice to my friends, and I picked up his music and just been a fan of the traditional, neotraditional country movement ever since.”
After joining the military right out of high school, Jackson pursued a technology career when he left the service but found himself doing music on the side. That became a full-blown career after making a record and signing a booking deal in Nashville.
He now travels around the country performing his music.
“We’re from the East Coast, but Texas happens to be our biggest market, especially in the Houston area,” Jackson said. “There are big fans of the traditional country music out there, and we’re gonna keep it true to that and stay in our lane. We’ll do some country favorites, some of our favorite songs, then we’ll do some of our own music.”
Because his music is based mostly in the older versions of country, the band will play songs they believe have more meaning and are relatable to the audience, whether originals or some of the classics.
“We’ve sang, performed songs that are relatable to everyone, not a whole lot of pickup trucks and beer swillin’. That just kind of get played out these days. But we talk about real-life things,” Jackson said. “We kind of go with what we feel on that particular day, but songs by Merle Haggard, George Jones, Randy Travis, we mix those in with our own songs so that people who are unfamiliar with our own music have something that they can connect to.”
There’s no age group in mind for Jackson’s performance. Everyone is welcome as they all can get something from the music and enjoy the entertainment.
“We get all types. We do outdoor shows, and we’ll get 3-year-olds to 83-year-olds — this type of music just applies to everybody. It’s a wonderful thing,” Jackson said. “It’s our first time playing in that community. I’m very excited about that, so we hope to see everybody. There’s something for all in our show.”
Jackson will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at The Clarion at Brazosport College, 500 College Drive in Lake Jackson. Tickets are $25 for BC students and children, $60 for seniors and BC employees, and $65 for adults., They are available at the Clarion box office or online at clarion.brazosport.edu..
“We have a fun group of guys in the band that love to play, and that translates to our live show. We think it’s a fun time for whoever’s there,” Jackson said. “I hope they get an opportunity to experience nostalgia, times past, and song and laughter, and if they’re with friends or family, it should be a fun time for all, us included.”
