SURFSIDE BEACH
Fly on down to the Surfside to celebrate the upcoming bird migration at Wings Over Surfside.
In recent years, the village received the designation of Bird City Texas, a title awarded to only a handful of cities. The island earned the title in 2021 through its extensive work to create and preserve the habitats of more than 400 bird species that call Brazoria County home, and Wings over Surfside stands to celebrate that fact.
“We went through a kind of, I don’t wanna say grueling process, but it was quite an extensive process to apply for the status,” Tourism Specialist Michelle Booth said. “Many don’t make it through the initial application cause it’s 30 pages long, but it’s worth it. It brings the bird watchers to Surfside, and we’re not just a beach. We’d like to have people here all times of the year, not just the warm times, and this is a great excuse for them to come and take pictures and look for those rare birds that they don’t always see.”
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Surfside Bird and Butterfly trail, 418 Parkview Drive. The day will feature speakers Taylor Bennett and Mike Williams of the Gulf Coast Bird Observatory and Yvette Stewart of Audubon Texas to talk everything birds and their knowledge in their respective fields. Of course, since the day is geared toward educating people about nature, there will be a variety of booths talking about the steps everyone can take to help nature.
“They will be there to educate kids on bird watching and how to keep wildlife safe and things to do in your own home or in your own community, especially during migration, like something as simple as a fresh source of water,” Booth said.
What’s a bird celebration without the wildlife? The Master Naturalists will make an appearance with their own collection of animals in tow, and the Brazoria County SPCA will bring along some adoptable furry friends. Since birds are the main topic of this event, Birds of Prey will present its program.
“The falconer will come and bring probably owls and falcons and hawks, and the kids will get to see them up close and personal,” Booth said.
Although the birds and the wildlife are the main focus of the day, that’s not all. Look out for several different craft vendors selling handmade pieces.
“The crafters will have all kinds of crafts, from jewelry to paintings to hand-carved items,” Bird City Surfside chairwoman Sandy Shanks said. “There’s tote bags that are really handmade and really cute, and also there’s going to be an author there selling her kids book, and then there’s some beach art as well, like some mermaids made with shells and so on.”
Another fun twist to the day will be the appearance of a couple of the Houston Art Cars.
“They decorate these cars, they’re amazing. People take a car and turn it into a Hippo, I mean, it’s crazy and we have a couple of them coming,” Booth said. “We’re really excited about it. You can’t get all of them because it’s like 100 art cars coming from Houston. But we have a couple that will be in the parking lot and they decorate them just to the nines.”
Wings Over Surfside welcomes everyone. Wine tastings will be available throughout the day, as well as a native plant sale for anyone on the lookout.
“They’ll have things for all ages. There’s kids events, there’s going to be some games that we’ll be doing and then of course they’ll love the Birds of Prey program,” Shanks said. “They’ll love the things that the educational booths will do because they’ll each have a craft planned out and lots of giveaways, parents will love the little crafts and they’re going to be really cute.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.